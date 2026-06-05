Exclusive: Bears Legend Matt Forte Does Not Hold Back About Caleb Williams

Before Caleb Williams earned the historic honor for this coming season, former Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte was in the running to be the vaunted cover athlete in the Madden NFL video game series.

Forte lost out to Hall of Famer Barry Sanders.

Still, the Bears legend fully understands the gravity of the situation and how Williams is built to handle it and deliver when it matters most on the field.

Bears Icon Matt Forte Gets Candid About Caleb Williams

Forte, who played for the Bears from 2008 through 2015, was among the various former NFL stars in attendance for the official release event for Madden 27. Williams was also in attendance, along with several college athletes who will grace the cover of College Football 27.

Forte remains linked to the team, and he has seen Williams develop over the past two seasons.

However, Forte also recognizes what Williams has that cannot be taught. That is the innate feel to deliver as a playmaker when off-schedule and off-platform.

Forte’s former Bears teammate Jay Cutler was a playmaker, and the former Bears running back rattled off an impressive list of his contemporaries in the same breath as Williams when describing Chicago’s current QB1.

“It’s unique. It’s unique to him as a quarterback. That’s his quarterbacking style. And it’s some of the intangible stuff that, when you’re recruiting a quarterback, you can see on film some of those things, but not to the level that we saw last year. So, it’s the intangible stuff that we talk about when you’re recruiting a quarterback that you really don’t know until a guy gets out there and starts balling, and he does that,” Forte told Heavy Sports at the official unveil event for Madden 27, which also included Cam Newton, Mike Vick, and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

“There’s certain things that when Patrick Mahomes got into the NFL, and it’s like, man, we knew he was good in college, but we didn’t know he could do that. And then, same thing with guys like Drew Brees, guys like Tom Brady. It’s like they knew they were good. But then, they elevate their game to a level that has a unique play style. And I think that’s what Caleb has done, and he’s going to continue to do that.”

Williams’ second season offered a tantalizing glimpse of what could be.

Williams is the second Bears player to ever be on the cover of a football game. He joins Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher (NFL 2K3), making him the franchise’s first QB to do so.

Among the next steps on the field, according to Williams and Bears head coach Ben Johnson, is being more efficient. Williams has an even brighter spotlight on him now, following his and the Bears’ breakout in 2025. They will not catch anyone by surprise.

Matt Forte Believes Caleb Williams Can Avoid ‘Madden Curse’

In addition to an even bigger target on his back, Williams is also not contending with the notorious “Madden curse.”

Forte believes Williams has the mental makeup to overcome whatever he faces.

“It’s a mental battle more than a physical one. Because I don’t believe in ‘Madden curses,’ and things like that. And if I get a chance to talk to him, I’ll pick his brain about it. But also, give him some advice that–I’m a man of faith–and theologically, a ‘Madden curse’ is something that just doesn’t exist,” Forte told Heavy Sports.

“People put more energy into that and superstition to me. And so, I think he can be confident and go out there and play, and be blessed as he is, even though he’s on the cover of Madden.”

The curse has not sapped the best play as often as its reputation would suggest. That is particularly true regarding quarterbacks who have graced the cover. That is certainly an encouraging note for Williams and the Bears.