Bo Nix Set to Match John Elway, Snap Broncos’ 41-Year Drought

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton made it official, naming rookie No. 12 overall pick Bo Nix as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2024 season on August 21.

The decision has Nix on a path to match Broncos legend John Elway.

“Now that Denver has named Bo Nix as its starter, he will become the first Broncos rookie quarterback to start Week 1 since John Elway,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X in light of the news.

Nix was excited about getting the nod. But he made sure to note the work he and fellow QBs Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson all put in.

“It was really cool. It’s not every day to get that news, but as a room we’ve been working hard,” Nix said, per 9News’ Mike Klis on August 21. “Putting a lot of good things on film and on the practice field. So to get that news is definitely a great, great thing. I’m super excited and ready to get back to work.”

The Broncos have drafted seven quarterbacks since Elway retired in 1999. Three of them have been in the first round with Jay Cutler (No. 11 overall in 2006) the highest-drafted of the bunch.

“It was quite the adjustment,” Elway told reporters on August 21 about starting Week 1 as a rookie in 1983. “Obviously, Bo’s tremendously talented, and he’s played a lot of college football so he’s ahead of the curve when it comes to that.

“Bo’s gonna see it. It’s a big jump from preseason to regular season. And I’m sure he’ll handle that well,” Elway said. “He’s gonna have his ups and downs as a young guy, which I had plenty of those. But I think that he’s got all the talent in the world and the mind strength to do it.

Elway’s one piece of advice was “take it one play at a time.”

“He’s just gotta remain patient,” Elway said. “He’ll work his tail off, so we’re expecting good things. It’s an exciting time for the Broncos.”

Elway is a Hall of Famer after nine Pro Bowls, three trips to the Super Bowl, two Super Bowl victories, the 1998 Super Bowl MVP, and 1987 NFL MVP. Those are big shoes to fill. Payton listed Nix as the No. 3 QB on the Broncos’ initial unofficial depth chart.

The head coach did that with all of the rookies, though.

Nix continued to alternate first-team reps with Stidham. The former drew the start in the Broncos’ 27-2 victory over the Green Bay Packers on August 18.

Nix was 8-fo-9 for 80 yards and one touchdown, adding another 12 yards on three carries. He has completed 76.7% of his passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Perhaps most importantly, Nix has not taken a single sack in 34 dropbacks.

Former starting quarterback Russell Wilson absorbed the fourth-most sacks and had the eighth-highest sack rate in 2023, per Pro Football Reference. Scouts touted his accuracy and pocket during the predraft process.

Stidham has thrown a pair of interceptions in 20 dropbacks while Wilson completed 63.2% of his passes in 21 dropbacks, per Pro Football Reference.

NFL Media Reacts to Bo Nix Being Named Broncos’ Starting QB

“The future is now in Denver,” posted NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who was first to report on the news after Payton told media members of the decision to start Nix in the regular season opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.

“Expected but official,” Schefter said in his initial report.

“Not a surprise, but very significant for the future of the #Broncos,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted along with his report.

“Nix, the 12th overall pick, led seven drives in the preseason, and the Broncos scored on six of them,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted on X on August 21. “Nix also started 61 games in college. He’s ready as they come.”

His draft stock and performance in the preseason have only bolstered the Broncos’ sentiments.

“Broncos haven’t hid their affinity for Nix. They’ve been impressed from the jump,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted.

Bo Nix Set for Redemption Performance

Payton’s decision also sets Nix up to deliver on his desire to perform better in Seattle than the last time he was there.

Nix’s Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies 36-33.

“I think about that a lot,” Nix told reporters on July 27 when asked if the loss stuck with him. “It’s one of those things that, honestly, I hope I never forget because of the things that happened. But, yeah, it’s only fitting I get to start there this year and that’s where my NFL journey takes off. And so we’re going to be ready to roll and we’re going to come out with some enthusiasm and, hopefully, not that let that happen again.”

The now-Broncos passer completed 75% of his passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the contest. Oregon led 33-29 with under three minutes to go when Ducks head coach Dan Lanning called for a fourth-down try.

Washington got the ball at midfield and scored a touchdown in two plays. Nix and the Ducks had another shot, driving to the Huskies’ 25-yard line.

The Huskies got the stop and Oregon missed the potential game-tying field goal.