Bears Trade Pitch Flips Former 1st-Round Pick to AFC, Opens Job for Touted Rookie

The Chicago Bears may be able to use the next six weeks before the NFL trade deadline to amass some more draft capital ahead of a strong 2027 class.

Chicago dealt a fifth-round selection in next year’s draft to the New England Patriots in exchange for center Garrett Bradbury, a former first-round selection of the rival Minnesota Vikings in 2018. The Bears made the move in response to an unexpected decision by former center Drew Dalman to retire this offseason after putting up a Pro Bowl campaign in 2025.

However, Bradbury has been well below average through two contests this season, posting a Pro Football Network impact score of 67.9, which ranks 31st in the league as of Monday night. Bradbury was unable to slow down the Vikings’ blitz in Week 2 and ended up responsible for several costly penalties in Chicago’s 9-3 home loss.

The Bears drafted center Logan Jones out of Iowa in the second round back in April, who could soon be ready for an elevation into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens suffered multiple injuries to their offensive line in Week 3 that have opened the door for the Bears to potentially flip Bradbury for a Day 3 pick and get back something close to what they gave up for him after having bought Jones an extra month to prepare himself for NFL play.

Bears Center Garrett Bradbury Has Emerged as Trade Candidate After Ravens’ Injury Woes

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron floated that idea of trading Bradbury to Baltimore via X on September 28.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter said it looks like it will be long-term injuries to starting center Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and backup center Ethan Pocic (knee),” Jamison Hensley of ESPN wrote on social media Monday. “Minter said rookie first round pick Vega Ioane will prepare to play center but mentioned the team could possibly add a center as well.”

If I’m the #Bears, I’m seeing what interest the Ravens would have in Garrett Bradbury. They wouldn’t net much in a trade, but Bradbury has enough starting experience to warrant a move. Would be a good chance to get Logan Jones in the lineup, too. https://t.co/K9HkuxXFdw — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 28, 2026

“If I’m the #Bears, I’m seeing what interest the Ravens would have in Garrett Bradbury,” Infante captioned a repost of Hensley’s report. “They wouldn’t net much in a trade, but Bradbury has enough starting experience to warrant a move. Would be a good chance to get Logan Jones in the lineup, too.”

Only Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson Knows if Logan Jones Ready to Start in NFL

Head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago front office remade the offensive line in one offseason back when he first took the job in 2025.

Losing Dalman in his late 20s after inking him to a multiyear extension was never the plan. But Johnson and company pivoted, and if Jones works out then they will have done so successfully.

The question is whether Johnson believes Jones is capable of stepping into a complicated offense early in his first season at what is already a crucial juncture for the unit given the loss of quarterback Caleb Williams for multiple weeks to a hamstring injury.

Jones could have some struggles in pass blocking early on, even though he did not afford a sack during his senior year in college — or even a pressure, for that matter — on his way to All-American honors.

Still, Jones’ allure to the Bears was his four years of experience in the Hawkeyes’ zone run blocking scheme, which should translate incredibly well to the similar concepts upon which Johnson has structured Chicago’s ground attack.

The question is if now, or a couple of weeks from now, is too soon for the Bears to throw Jones into the proverbial deep end.