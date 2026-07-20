The Chicago Bears have some contract extensions they need to start thinking about, and one of the main focuses on defense surrounds defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr.

Dexter is heading into the final year of his $6.7 million rookie deal and has developed into one of the key players on the defensive line.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Dexter is the Bears’ most important contract extension ahead of the 2026 NFL season, writing, “Over three seasons, Dexter has developed a knack for making plays in the backfield. He’s produced a steady uptick in sacks and tackles for loss. Because of his pass-rushing numbers, the 24-year-old could command a lucrative deal in free agency next offseason. Chicago can get ahead of those demands by offering him north of $25 million annually. On the interior, he could be the long-term complement to edge-rusher Montez Sweat.”

Now, the Bears just received a comparable contract number that paints a harsh reality for the team.

Bears Face Key Decision on Gervon Dexter Extension Amid Packers News

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who’s a similar comparison to Gervon Dexter Sr.

Both are high-round draft selections by their respective teams who have grown into dependable starters in the middle of the defensive line. With Wyatt set to earn $19 million per year, it gives someone like Dexter more leverage to negotiate a higher annual salary.

The reality is Dexter isn’t the only Bear looking to sign a big-time extension, with star right tackle Darnell Wright also in line for a massive deal.

“I would love to be on this team for my whole career, for sure,” Wright said this offseason. “That would be great.”

What’s not great for Chicago is, according to OvertheCap.com, they have a projected $8.1 million in available cap space in 2027. Granted, a lot could change from now, but the Bears might have to make some extremely tough decisions in the near future and let some good players leave the building.

More on Dexter

Despite being a young core piece of the Bears’ defense, this is a make-or-break season for Gervon Dexter Sr.

General manager Ryan Poles would surely love to keep him on the roster, but with other needs likely higher on his to-do list, if Dexter has a down year, it could mean the end of his tenure in Chicago.

The Bears had a lot of issues along the defensive line in 2025, and Poles could decide to do a clean sweep and start over with new players up front. With the Bears tight on cap space, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Dexter will suit up in 2026.

The hope is he has a great season, and Poles can figure out how to free up some cap space to re-sign guys like him and Darnell Wright. If not, there will be a lot of questions about whether the Bears can find players who can fix all the issues the team has had along the defensive line, like ranking 31st in pass rush win rate (29%) and 26th in run stop win rate (29%) in 2025 according to ESPN’s metrics.