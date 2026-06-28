Bears’ Predicted to Lose No. 2 Pass-Rusher Off Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears fielded among the worst pass-rushing defenses in the NFL last season, which means the franchise should be worried about adding talent to that group rather than watching it walk out the door.
But Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that Chicago will ultimately lose its second-most effective pass-rusher come the end of the new season, writing on Friday, June 26 that he expects defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to pick up a nice raise on a new contract somewhere outside the Windy City next spring.
The Chicago Bears should get ahead of Gervon Dexter Sr.’s 2027 market with an early extension, but that may not be in the works this offseason. They haven’t engaged in contract talks with him, and he’ll likely play out the final year of his rookie deal.
Dexter’s pass-rushing strides will make him much richer next year. … As the second-best pass-rusher behind Montez Sweat on Chicago’s roster in the previous two years, Dexter will cash in on an extension or a lucrative new deal elsewhere in 2027.
Gervon Dexter Projected to Earn $25 Million Annually on New Contract
Dexter was well below-average against the run last year, according to Pro Football Focus’s advanced metrics grading system, as the Bears’ defensive front surrendered a troubling 5.0 yards per carry to opposing rush attacks.
However, he ranked 20th in pass rush defense out of 134 defensive tackles who saw enough snaps to qualify in 2025. Dexter finished 19th in total pressures (38) and 27th in hurries (25). He added six sacks on the year, which was second only to Sweat who finished with 10 sacks, per ESPN.
Dexter, a second-round pick out of Florida in 2023, has one year remaining on his $6.7 million rookie contract, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Moton went as far as to predict more than $25 million per season for Dexter on a new deal if his 2026 campaign is similarly successful to the two that came before it.
“Currently, the top six interior defensive linemen are earning at least $25.5 million per year (h/t Over the Cap),” Moton wrote. “Even if Dexter just maintains [his] production in a prominent role on the defensive line, he could command a deal north of $25 million annually when teams tend to overpay in free agency.”
Jordan van den Berg Ascent Would Make Paying Gervon Dexter Easier for Bears
Putting Dexter on the same salary level as the likes of Jeffrey Simmons of the Tennessee Titans and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is an exuberant extrapolation, to be certain, but Moton’s point is nevertheless reasonable: the Bears are going to have to pay significantly to keep Dexter in 2027 and beyond if he keeps playing well, and it’s unclear if they’ll be willing to do so.
Chicago spent nearly $43 million for three years of Grady Jarrett ahead of last offseason, who wasn’t able to play up to the level of his contract in 2025. Another down year, or even a mediocre one for the 33-year-old, and the Bears are liable to part with Jarrett next March in the interest of saving $13.5 million against the salary cap.
If Chicago releases Jarrett, the money it will save by doing so can go a long way toward bringing Dexter back. The Bears also took a swing on hyper-athletic DT Jordan van den Berg out of Georgia Tech in Round 6 of this year’s draft.
If he can make the kind of leap necessary to get into the rotation by next season while playing on an affordable rookie contract — which is something of a long shot given van den Berg’s early struggles this offseason — Chicago should have an easier time spending on Dexter.
Bears’ Predicted to Lose No. 2 Pass-Rusher Off Defensive Line