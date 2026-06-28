Bears’ Predicted to Lose No. 2 Pass-Rusher Off Defensive Line

The Chicago Bears fielded among the worst pass-rushing defenses in the NFL last season, which means the franchise should be worried about adding talent to that group rather than watching it walk out the door.

But Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted that Chicago will ultimately lose its second-most effective pass-rusher come the end of the new season, writing on Friday, June 26 that he expects defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to pick up a nice raise on a new contract somewhere outside the Windy City next spring.

Dexter’s pass-rushing strides will make him much richer next year. … As the second-best pass-rusher behind Montez Sweat on Chicago’s roster in the previous two years, Dexter will cash in on an extension or a lucrative new deal elsewhere in 2027.

The Chicago Bears should get ahead of Gervon Dexter Sr.’s 2027 market with an early extension, but that may not be in the works this offseason. They haven’t engaged in contract talks with him, and he’ll likely play out the final year of his rookie deal.

Gervon Dexter Projected to Earn $25 Million Annually on New Contract

Dexter was well below-average against the run last year, according to Pro Football Focus’s advanced metrics grading system, as the Bears’ defensive front surrendered a troubling 5.0 yards per carry to opposing rush attacks.

However, he ranked 20th in pass rush defense out of 134 defensive tackles who saw enough snaps to qualify in 2025. Dexter finished 19th in total pressures (38) and 27th in hurries (25). He added six sacks on the year, which was second only to Sweat who finished with 10 sacks, per ESPN.

Dexter, a second-round pick out of Florida in 2023, has one year remaining on his $6.7 million rookie contract, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent. Moton went as far as to predict more than $25 million per season for Dexter on a new deal if his 2026 campaign is similarly successful to the two that came before it.