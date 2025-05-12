Bears Rookie Earns High Praise From NFL Icon: ‘One of the Few’

It’s one thing when analysts and fans praise the Chicago Bears’ selection of Colston Loveland. It’s another when a legendary tight end like Greg Olsen goes out of his way to endorse the pick.

Olsen recently joined former two-time First Team All-Pro wide receiver Steve Smith Sr.’s YouTube channel to break down this year’s rookie tight end class, with some glowing remarks on what Loveland brings to the table for the Bears.

Greg Olsen on Colston Loveland: “Modern-Day Tight End”

While Cole Kmet will be a key piece of Chicago’s offense, that doesn’t mean Loveland won’t have a significant role.

“I think Loveland is the modern-day tight end,” Olsen said. “There are two types of tight ends in the NFL. There are guys you have to scheme open — using play-action, contested catches, tight windows. There’s guys you have to scheme open, and then there’s guys that can get themselves open. Not many can do what [Loveland] just did on that quick route and make that catch.”

Olsen is right; in a league where tight ends are becoming more prominent on offense, investing in a premier one like Loveland will make a difference on offense.

“Those are the guys that you pay. Those are the guys that you draft high.” Olsen added.

The Elite Few

Smith noted that he doesn’t expect Bears head coach Ben Johnson to feature two tight ends equally in the passing game. Rather, one will likely take on a more traditional blocking role while the other handles receiving duties.

This isn’t a knock on Kmet’s skillset, but it does raise the question: how long into next season will it take for fans to realize Loveland might be the more dynamic pass-catcher?

Olsen certainly sees it that way.

“Loveland to me is that guy where, he’s gonna catch the easy ones, he’s gonna catch the play action stuff, he’s gonna catch the ‘gimmies,’ but then he’s gonna go out there and verse press-man on third-and-seven, and they want to double team Steve Smith on the outside. He can win vs. safety or a nickel or a dime linebacker, whoever it is. He can win one-on-one when they want to cloud and play a safety over the top of your X, and he’s gonna win one-on-one. It doesn’t matter what the route is…he’s just gonna win. I’m gonna stit at him and I’m gonna put the ball on his chest. There’s not a lot of those guys. Those are the Kelces and Kittles and the real special guys. So I think Loveland is that guy.”

A Good Problem to Have

The biggest question isn’t Loveland’s ability; it’s how to incorporate both him and Kmet on offense. But if anyone is up for that challenge, it’s Johnson.

“I think Ben’s one of the few offensive minds that has the flexibility where he can build his system around his personnel,” Olsen said.

He and Smith go on to say they believe the drafting of Loveland indicates they want Caleb Williams to play ‘more structured and on-time’ football compared to his days of playing hero ball at USC. Having Williams play in rhythm and having a better game plan will be the reason why he and Loveland will have success early on in Chicago.

This isn’t to say Williams will never play off script, because his improvisational style is what makes him special. But like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, there has to be a balance between playing off script and in rhythm. And in that rhythm, Loveland could flourish as one of Chicago’s most dangerous weapons on offense.