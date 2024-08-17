Bears Trade Proposal Swaps Valuable Pick for $15 Million Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears have yet to add a premier pass rusher alongside Montez Sweat, but the franchise has shown its whole cards as to the intention to secure one.

Chicago was involved in the Matthew Judon sweepstakes with the New England Patriots, but ultimately finished in second place behind the Atlanta Falcons in the bidding. However, the Bears’ interest in Judon indicates that the team recognizes its inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks as a weakness and is willing to act aggressively to fix the flaw.

Judon ended up going to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick, which Chicago was obviously unwilling to match. But unwilling and unable aren’t the same thing. The Bears own two second-round selections (their own and the Carolina Panthers‘) as well as a third-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Considering Chicago’s circumstances, it isn’t a giant leap to expect the Bears will at least inquire with the New York Jets as to the availability of outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

Reddick is a two time Pro Bowler (2022, 2023) who produced 27 total sacks across those two campaigns before the Philadelphia Eagles dealt him to the Jets this offseason. Reddick is entering the final year of his $45 million contract and looking for a raise on his $15 million annual salary.

Negotiations with the Jets on an extension have gone poorly enough that Reddick has requested a trade before ever playing a snap for the franchise. And while New York has publicly refused that request, the right offer from a team like Chicago (likely its own second-round pick) could create a win-win-win scenario for all involved parties.

Bears Can Keep Jets Winners in Haason Reddick Trade by Offering 2nd-Round Pick

Questioning why the Bears would part with a second-rounder for Reddick when they didn’t want to let go of a third-round pick for Judon is fair.

But if Chicago is willing to play ball in that range of the draft, the reasons why begin with the fact that Reddick, who is about to turn 30, is two years younger than Judon. Reddick has also missed just one of a possible 115 regular-season games across his seven-year career, while Judon missed 13 contests in 2023 due to a torn biceps.

Reddick has put together four consecutive seasons of double-digit sacks, including a career high of 16 in 2022. He earned second-team All-Pro honors that season and followed it up with a second consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the Jets don’t want to let Reddick go. That said, New York owes Philadelphia a third-round pick if Reddick doesn’t hit the incentives of 10 sacks and playing 67.5% of the defense’s snaps in 2024. If he clears both those marks, the Jets must send the Eagles a second-rounder.

Should Philly decide it won’t be able to hold onto Reddick and doesn’t want to pay a premium for a one-year rental, the Eagles could try to move him. The Bears make sense, as The 33rd Team has listed Chicago among the four most likely landing spots for Reddick, should he ultimately leave New York.

The Bears can offer a second-round pick (probably falling in the mid- or late-portion of the round) to the Jets, who would then essentially serve as a conduit connecting Reddick from Philly through New York to Chicago. In that scenario, the Jets would swap their third-round selection for the Bears’ second-round pick in 2025.

Bears’ Pass Rush Would Be Formidable With Montez Sweat, Haason Reddick in Starting Lineup

Getting a big-time extension at a premier position while he possesses peak value is clearly Reddick’s goal, and if the Jets aren’t willing to give it to him, the Bears might be.

Chicago sent a second-round pick to the Washington Commanders ahead of last season’s trade deadline in return for Sweat. Shortly thereafter, the Bears inked the defensive end to a four-year extension worth $98 million.

Spotrac projects Reddick’s market value in the same ballpark annually ($26.4 million per season) over a three-year deal worth approximately $79 million total. Chicago has just shy of $21.5 million in salary cap space for the 2024 campaign as of Saturday and could make the money work on an extension in that range.

The addition of Reddick alongside Sweat would give the Bears two edge rushers who finished with double-digit sacks last season after fielding one of the league’s worst pass-rushing units in each of the previous two campaigns.