Bears Head Coaching Candidate Calls Search ‘Comical’ & Candidate List a ‘Joke’

The Chicago Bears are currently in the midst of an — we’ll say extensive — search for a new head coach following a disappointing 5-12 campaign that led to the mid-season dismissal of Matt Eberflus.

General manager Ryan Poles and team President Kevin Warren are spearheading the effort to identify a “leader of men” type capable of revitalizing the team and maximizing the potential of their No. 1 draft pick, quarterback Caleb Williams.

The search process has been thorough, with the Bears casting a very, very wide net to ensure they find the right fit. They have requested interviews with nearly two dozen candidates, including a few who were/are employed by other teams. While this process might indicate a commitment to leaving no stone unturned, it may also turn off some potential candidates.

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron spoke to multiple sources throughout the league, and he had some interesting things to report back.

Bears HC Candidate Calls Their Coaching Search ‘Comical’ & Their Long List of Candidates a ‘Joke’

According to Zimmerman, opinions around the league regarding the Bears’ process in finding their next head coach are varied.

“One source believes that the market size of Chicago, the passionate fan base, the historical nature of the franchise and the opportunity to coach Caleb Williams are the Bears’ sales points, and they believe that the best candidates will want to come to Chicago because of those, but the Bears don’t quite understand how they are viewed across the league,” Zimmerman wrote, before dropping this bombshell he got from a source:

“I did speak with one of the Bears candidates on their list to interview, and they think the extensive list is a ‘joke’ and suggests the franchise has no direction and doesn’t really know what they are looking for. I’ve heard a few people around the league feel the same way. I know other teams have big lists, but people think the Bears list is comical.”

Oof. If you’re Poles and Warren, that’s not something you want to hear.

A Closer Look at What the Bears May Be Trying to Do

Chicago’s exhaustive and comprehensive approach likely reflects the organization’s determination to make a well-informed decision. Poles and Warren want to set the foundation for future success, and they want to find the best person for the job. By considering a diverse pool of candidates with varying backgrounds and philosophies, they’re hoping to finally find the guy who can lead the team back to prominence.

By considering a wide array of candidates, including experienced NFL coaches like Mike McCarthy and Pete Carroll, as well as promising coordinators such as Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, they’re demonstrating a commitment to finding the best fit for the team’s future. But that could also lead to information overload and the team potentially missing out on top candidates — particularly if those candidates feel as though the search itself is a joke.

With several teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints also looking to find new head coaches, the Bears face stiff competition in securing their preferred candidate. Hopefully, they don’t turn off the best ones for the job.