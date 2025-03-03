Insider Confirms Projected $56 Million OL ‘On the Radar’ for Bears

One of the primary needs for the Chicago Bears this offseason is the center position.

Coleman Shelton was the team’s starter for the 2024 season, but with Caleb Williams entering Year 2, adding a better center to build a rapport with the young quarterback over the next several years will be key.

According to a March 2 report courtesy of ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Drew Dalman, who is set to be the top available snapper in free agency, may be that guy.

“The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive linemen. Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar,” Fowler wrote.

Fowler’s colleague, Dan Graziano, also noted Dalman’s days in Atlanta are very likely numbered.

Signing Center Drew Dalman Should Be a High Priority for Chicago Bears

Dalman has quietly developed into one of the more reliable young centers in the NFL, and his skill set fits what the Bears need as they continue to rebuild their offensive line around Williams. He’s also set to be available.

“The Falcons are prepared to lose center Drew Dalman in free agency,” Graziano noted. “They’d like to have him back but are concerned he can get more money elsewhere. They feel good, though, about tendering restricted free agent center Ryan Neuzil and making him the Dalman replacement.”

PFF has Dalman projected to ink a four-year contract worth $56 million ($30 million guaranteed). After losing out on Trey Smith in free agency, Chicago should turn its attention — and some considerable resources — to the center position.

Dalman, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2021 out of Stanford, grew into a dependable force in the middle of the Falcons’ offensive line. He earned a 79.8 run-blocking grade from PFF in 2024, ranking 5th out of 64 qualifying centers. In 295 pass block snaps, he gave up 2.0 sacks, a lone QB hit and 7 hurries.

His ability to excel in zone-blocking schemes might be an attractive trait for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, as well.

Dalman also brings leadership qualities and intelligence that would benefit a young QB and O-line. With the Bears’ offense looking to establish a stronger identity and reduce mental errors in 2025, Dalman’s experience would likely translate well.

Bears Haven’t Had a Stable Center for Over a Decade

The Bears struggled mightily with interior offensive line play in 2024, with center being a particular problem area. Chicago’s O-line had a 60% pass-block win-rate, per ESPN Analytics, with many issues stemming from breakdowns on the interior. The problem at center wasn’t just last season, though.

Over the last decade, the Bears have cycled through a revolving door of centers, rarely finding a player who could both anchor the line and provide high-level consistency. In the post-Olin Kreutz era — Kreutz being the last true long-term stalwart at the position — Chicago has leaned on several short-term solutions, including Roberto Garza, Hroniss Grasu, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher and Lucas Patrick.

Kreutz was the last Bears center to make a Pro Bowl. He was named to six Pro Bowls from 2001 to 2006, also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2006.

With Chicago needing to protect their quarterback of the future and improve their ground game, signing Dalman would be a savvy move that could pay dividends for years to come.