Bears Standout Free Agent Bolts for 1-Year Deal With NFC Foe

While the writing was already on the wall, free-agent linebacker Jack Sanborn has reached the end of the road with the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Sanborn is planning to sign a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2025 season, a move that will reunite him with two former Bears coaches — Matt Eberflus and Dave Borgonzi — and offer him a fresh start.

“Source: Free-agent linebacker Jack Sanborn plans to sign with the #Cowboys on a one-year deal,” Fowler wrote Wednesday. “Reunited with Matt Eberflus and Dave Borgonzi, who coached him for three years in Chicago on his way to 164 tackles, 14 for loss.”

Last week, Fowler broke the news that the Bears would not tender Sanborn — a starter at strongside linebacker — as a restricted free agent before the start of the new league year. Sanborn later confirmed his departure with a goodbye message on social media.

“Bears fans, thank you for supporting me over the years,” Sanborn wrote Tuesday on X. “I am grateful that I was a part of such a wonderful organization with the best fans in the world! In my heart, I will always be a Bear.”

While the Bears could have technically walked back the decision and re-signed Sanborn for the 2025 season, his agreed-upon deal with the Cowboys snuffs out the pipe dream. Sanborn’s departure could also put the Bears in the market for another linebacker.

How Will Bears Replace Jack Sanborn for 2025 Season?

The Bears will return their top two linebackers, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, for the 2025 season, but Sanborn’s exit does raise questions about how the team will organize its depth chart at the position under new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Without Sanborn, the Bears could turn to 2023 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell to play a more meaningful role for the defense. He has played just 32 total defensive snaps over the first two seasons of his career, but the new coaching staff may have ideas about how to take greater advantage of him in the new scheme — which will remain a 4-3 defense.

The Bears also just re-signed linebacker and core special-teams Amen Ogbongbemiga to a two-year contract extension, but he played sparingly on defense in 2024.

Alternatively, the Bears could look to add more personnel at linebacker over the next few months of the offseason. Their splashy signings in the first wave of free agency will limit their ability to spend big on the position, but they could take a chance on an older veteran or a younger player with untapped potential to fill the strongside role.

The draft might offer better solutions, though. The Bears’ aggressive talent acquisition over the past week has opened up their options for the draft, which means they could target a linebacker as high as the second round if head coach Ben Johnson, general manager Ryan Poles and Allen want to take a different approach at the position.

Even if they wait until Day 3, the Bears could stand to add depth without Sanborn.

Jack Sanborn Becomes Latest Free-Agent Exit for Bears

Sanborn might be the most notable departure for the Bears thus far, but several of their free agents have already found new contracts elsewhere since the start of the week.

According to NFL Network, Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor is signing a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Houston Texans, while offensive tackle Larry Borom will head to the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal. The Los Angeles Rams are also bringing back veteran center Coleman Shelton on a two-year contract.

Some of the Bears’ biggest free agents also remain unsigned, including left guard Teven Jenkins, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and offensive tackle/guard Matt Pryor.