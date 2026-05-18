Bears Tabbed to Watch Divisional Rival Steal Key Team Need

The Chicago Bears entered the 2026 offseason knowing the defensive line needed significant help, particularly opposite Montez Sweat on the edge.

However, after spending most of the NFL Draft loading up on offensive weapons for head coach Ben Johnson and using their first-round pick on Dillon Thieneman, Chicago still has major questions surrounding its pass rush heading into training camp.

That lingering hole has made veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney one of the most frequently connected free agents to Chicago throughout the later parts of the offseason. Instead, though, one analyst now believes a divisional rival could swoop in and land the former No. 1 overall pick before the Bears get the chance.

According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, the Detroit Lions are viewed as the best fit for Clowney as the veteran searches for a new team entering his 13th NFL season.

Clowney remains unsigned after a productive 2025 campaign with the Dallas Cowboys in which he posted 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 40 pressures in just 13 games while operating primarily in a rotational role.

Bears Still Facing Major Questions at EDGE

Chicago’s approach during the 2026 NFL Draft immediately sparked criticism from analysts and fans because of how heavily the organization leaned toward offense.

The Bears used Day 2 selections on center, tight end and wide receiver help rather than addressing a defensive front that struggled mightily both against the run and in generating consistent pressure last season.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted after the Bears selected LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas in Round 3 that Chicago spent all three of its Day 2 picks on offense, writing that Ben Johnson’s influence on roster construction was “very apparent.”

That decision left the Bears thin behind Sweat at edge rusher and created even more urgency for general manager Ryan Poles to potentially explore the veteran free-agent market.

Clowney has consistently surfaced as one of the cleanest fits because he would not require a long-term commitment while still offering legitimate production. The 33-year-old recorded 29 quarterback hurries and ranked among Pro Football Focus’ more efficient edge defenders last season despite playing fewer than 400 total snaps.

With Chicago still searching for another reliable pass-rushing option, many viewed Clowney as an ideal low-cost addition capable of immediately improving the team’s pass-rush rotation.

Lions Emerging as Serious Threat to Bears for Clowney

Instead of landing in Chicago, Bowen believes Detroit makes more sense for the veteran pass rusher.

The Lions already feature one of the NFL’s top defensive players in Aidan Hutchinson, but the team is still looking to strengthen its rotational depth after drafting Derrick Moore earlier this offseason.

Bowen specifically pointed to Clowney’s ability to win late in downs and generate pressure in limited snaps as an ideal fit for Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s scheme.

For Bears fans, that possibility becomes especially frustrating considering the importance of improving the defensive line within the NFC North arms race. Chicago already faces difficult divisional matchups against Detroit, Green Bay and Minnesota, and allowing a proven veteran pass rusher to join one of its biggest rivals would only make life harder for Johnson’s team in his second season.

Financially, a move also appears realistic. Market projections currently estimate Clowney’s value around a one-year deal worth roughly $5.7 million, a manageable number for multiple contenders still looking to strengthen their pass-rush depth before camp opens.

Unless the Bears act soon, one of their clearest remaining roster needs could instead help make a division rival even stronger in 2026.