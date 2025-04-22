Bears Named Prime Trade Partner for Former 1st-Round RB With Ties to Top Assistant

As the 2025 NFL Draft draws near, there’s a bit of drama surrounding whether the Chicago Bears could trade running back D’Andre Swift.

Despite Swift’s productive 2024 season—he amassed 1,345 yards from scrimmage—his average of 3.8 yards per carry and inconsistent performance week-to-week have raised concerns. Coupled with his so-so first season with Chicago, new head coach Ben Johnson — who previously reduced Swift’s role during their time with the Detroit Lions — may prefer a different style of running back.

Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie named Swift the team’s most likely trade chip, and he also provided a surprising suggestion on how the Bears could move on: trading for current Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr.

“After two years as the clear lead back, Travis Etienne Jr. split snaps and touches with Tank Bigsby in 2024,” Xie wrote. “Etienne had his least efficient season to date, averaging career-lows in yards per carry (3.7) and yards per touch (4.3). With Etienne playing on the last year of his rookie deal and trending down, the former first-round pick is a prime trade candidate — either now or during the season.”

Could Press Taylor Connection Lead to Chicago Bears Trading for RB Travis Etienne?

Xie thinks the Bears could be a dark horse potential suitor for Etienne, particularly due to his prior connection with Press Taylor, the Jaguars’ former offensive coordinator who now serves as Chicago’s passing game coordinator. Could their existing rapport facilitate an interest in Etienne? Maybe.

The Bears are likely planning on adding a running back when the draft hits. But if Swift is traded, Etienne becomes a possibility.

“The Bears are a less obvious fit, especially if they draft Ashton Jeanty in the first round,” Xie noted. “However, former Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor is now an assistant in Chicago, and Bears running backs ranked last in yards per carry (3.5) in 2024.”

Acquiring Etienne would address the Bears’ need for a dynamic running back, complementing their existing roster and potentially enhancing their offensive output. Given Etienne’s proven track record and familiarity with Taylor’s system, he could be a strategic addition to the Bears as they aim to strengthen their offensive lineup.

His rookie contract’s fifth-year option, valued at $6.14 million for 2025, adds to his appeal as a trade candidate, especially for teams seeking a dynamic playmaker on offense.

A Look at Etienne’s NFL Career So Far

Selected 25th overall by the Jags in the 2021 draft, Etienne has had an NFL career full of highs and lows. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, he rebounded with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2022 and 2023.

But in 2024, his production declined due to his splitting time with Bigsby. He finished with 558 yards on 150 carries (3.7 yards per carry), scoring just twice.

Despite a down year last season, Etienne’s versatility as a dual-threat back has been a huge asset. Over his career, he has accumulated 2,691 rushing yards and 1,046 receiving yards, scoring 19 total TDs. His track record suggests he can be a dynamic playmaker when utilized effectively — and if there’s anything new Bears head coach Ben Johnson has shown, it’s that he knows how to use running backs effectively.

The Taylor connection also shouldn’t be discounted, although what Bears current RBs coach Eric Bieniemy thinks of Etienne would matter more. ESPN insider Adam Schefter included Etienne as one of the players currently on expiring rookie deals “who could be deemed expendable,” so he’s certainly a trade candidate heading into the draft. Will the Bears trade for him? Probably not, but Etienne’s name is one to watch in the coming weeks.