Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Given Punishment After Ejection

The NFL has made its final decision when it comes to Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker after he was ejected from Week 6’s win against the Atlanta Falcons due to headbutting a player.

Walker, during a special teams play, headbutted Falcons wide receiver Chris Blair in the facemask, resulting in his ejection. The incident came in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s victory and left the Bears dealing with another costly penalty after a physical sequence between the two players.

According to the NFL Accountability page, Walker was fined $5,620 for the headbutt and another $5,620 for roughing the kicker in the third quarter.

Bears Coaches Address Jahdae Walker’s Ejection

The Bears have worked hard to clean up their penalty issues throughout the season, making Jahdae Walker’s actions against Atlanta particularly frustrating for the coaching staff.

Head coach Ben Johnson acknowledged that Chicago had made progress in that area before its penalty problems resurfaced against the Falcons. However, he made it clear that one poor performance would not automatically lead to major changes.

“We had some penalty issues early in the season, cleaned them up significantly the last few weeks, and this one spiked again. I’m not going to let one poor game define us, you have to see a trend before making rash moves. We’ll look at the tape, lean on our scouting reports, and play cleaner football.”

Special Teams coordinator Richard Hightower also addressed Walker’s ejection, providing a glimpse into the wide receiver’s reaction after the game.

“With a player like Jahdae, when I got to the locker room, he was damn near in tears. He was very remorseful. … He plays with a tremendous amount of passion and I’m not going to coach the passion out of him.”

With the NFL issuing fines for both incidents, Walker will have to be more disciplined moving forward.

Caleb Williams Fined Over $11,000 for…Cleats

Jahdae Walker wasn’t the only Bears player to receive unwanted attention from the NFL following the victory over the Falcons. Quarterback Caleb Williams was also fined more than $11,000 for wearing Claddix cleats during the game.

According to Complex Sneakers, Williams was fined for violating its uniform and equipment rules. The issue stemmed from Caddix’s lack of official NFL partner status, meaning the brand’s visible markings on the quarterback’s cleats were considered noncompliant with league regulations.

Williams subsequently reposted a message on X criticizing the decision, which read, “No good reason other than NFL didn’t get paid to allow it.”‘

Claddix’s cleats feature patented SmartStuds technology, which is designed to flex during cuts and potentially reduce the risk of ankle injuries. The brand has offered to cover players’ fines, turning the situation into a larger discussion about equipment regulations and player choice.

Despite the fine, Williams continued to wear the cleats during Week 7 against the New England Patriots, drawing further attention to the brand.