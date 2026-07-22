Chicago Bears’ Secret Weapon UDFA Could Solve Gervon Dexter Problem

The Chicago Bears are set to begin Training Camp on July 25th when the rookies arrive. Among them will be former Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive tackle Jayden Loving, who Chicago signed as an undrafted free agent. Loving has been an underrated storyline throughout the offseason. Despite him not even being invited to the combine, he may prove to be the Bears’ secret weapon on defense.

Loving recorded 44 total tackles last season, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks. Cole Noble of AtoZ Sports pointed out that the Bears brought in Loving for $245,000 in total guarantees, which is quite a bit of capital for a team to invest in a player who wasn’t drafted.

Noble continued to break down Loving’s profile, one that describes him as a physical freak.

Loving scored a 9.93 Raw Athleticism Score for his Pro Day performance.

Nicholas Moreano of RoundTableSports pointed out that Loving’s 4.82-second 40[yard dash would have tied for third-fastest with Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton, his 7.15-second 3-cone drill would have finished as the fastest time at the combine among defensive tackles, and his 35.00” vertical jump would have been the second-highest in his class.

Loving’s standout metrics also caught The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s attention as he wrote, “Loving needs to mature his block recognition and leverage to take the next step in his development, but his movement ability is rare for his size (his pro-day performance created a buzz among NFL scouts). He is a practice-squad candidate.”

While Brugler expects him to make the practice squad, Noble expects him to make a case for the 53-man roster once Training Camp begins.

Jayden Loving Could Push Veteran Defensive Tackles on Team

“Jayden Loving’s not getting enough attention,” Noble states.

“I mean, look at these stats this guy put up at the Wake Forest Pro Day and where they would have ranked had he had gone to the NFL Combine. An overlooked player throughout the draft process who is a highly athletic freak. And I think once the pads come on and we see him on the field for the Bears in training camp, he will start pushing some of these veterans alongside Jordan Vandenberg for roster spots.”

The veterans Noble is referring to are Neville Gallimore, Kentavious Street, and James Lynch. However, if Loving does come on strong enough, he could potentially solve an even bigger problem for the Bears.

Jayden Loving Could Become Future Replacement For Gervon Dexter Sr.

Gervon Dexter Sr. was one of the best players on defense for Chicago last season. The only problem with that is that if he has another successful season, he may play himself out of Chicago.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Green Bay Packers agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with a $20 million signing bonus with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Gervon Dexter Sr. is expected to garner a similar if not slightly larger, contract extension than Wyatt.

OvertheCap.com projects the Bears to have $8.1 million in available cap space in 2027. While that number may change, the Bears may need to focus on other player extensions, including a looming Caleb Williams mega-contract. With all of that on the way, the team may be forced to part ways with Dexter Sr. if they can not afford him.

Enter Loving. If he can show promise this year and truly push the other veteran tackles, then he has a shot to be the Bears’ future replacement for Dexter Sr.

Time will tell, but Chicago is hoping they can turn the athletic Loving into a refined premier stud in the center of their front seven.