Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Stirs Controversy With Justin Jefferson Comments

The Chicago Bears will face a number of unique challenges against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but perhaps none as dangerous or perplexing as trying to stop wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson spoke with media members on Thursday, September 17 about the matchup with Minnesota’s group of pass-catchers, which also includes wideouts Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, tight end TJ Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.

“Bears CB Jaylon Johnson says he doesn’t enjoy the Bears Vikings rivalry,” Devan Kaney of FOX Sports reported via X.

“I don’t enjoy going against the best guys in the league,” Johnson said.

Jaylon Johnson Has Been Outspoken About Taking on Big Challenges for Most of NFL Career

Johnson’s response drew both criticism and sparked controversy, as some felt he was being serious in his response while others claimed he was being sarcastic.

In the video of the press conference, Johnson is smiling before and during his answer to the question. However, his tone of voice and the intention of his comments are open to the beholder’s interpretation.

Johnson’s comments certainly sound out of character for a borderline top-10 cornerback in the NFL who is a two-time Pro Bowler, former second-team All-Pro and likely hunting an extension on top of his $76 million contract, which runs through 2027.

Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire took to social media and posted comments that Johnson made about Davante Adams back when he was a member of the Green Bay Packers in 2021, which are essentially the exact opposite of what Johnson said about Jefferson on Thursday.

“Jaylon Johnson gets his wish: a showdown against the Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams: ‘I want to follow the best receiver every game,’ the Chicago Bears cornerback says,” Surgrue’s post said.

After all of the criticism she faced in the comments section of her initial post, Kaney wrote the following on her X account: “I believe he was saying this to not give any bulletin board material, fwiw. Everyone stop yelling at me 😅.”

Vikings’ QB Situation Uncertain Ahead of Showdown With Bears

Another wrinkle in the mix involves which quarterback will be throwing passes to Jefferson during the Bears’ home opener on Sunday.

Kyler Murray was the No. 1 QB for the final month of the preseason and took the vast majority of snaps with the first-team offense. However, he threw an interception on his first pass as a member of the Vikings and left the game on the third drive of their Week 1 game against the Green Bay Packers with a concussion.

Carson Wentz stepped in and threw for 133 yards and three scores. Jefferson finished the day with eight grabs for 92 yards, two TDs and a two-point conversion.

Murray has participated in each of the last two practices in a limited capacity but has yet to complete the league’s mandatory concussion protocol. Head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated earlier this week that Murray probably needs to graduate from said protocol by Friday in order to be ready to start on Sunday.

If not, Wentz will make his seventh appearance and sixth start for the Vikings over the team’s past 17 games stretching back to Week 3 of last season.