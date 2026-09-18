Jaguars Fans Livid At Tim Tebow For Broncos Involvement

The Denver Broncos revealed that Tim Tebow will be the celebratory flag planter for Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow’s greatest success of his polarizing NFL career did come with Denver to warrant him appearing on their behalf. However, many Jaguars fans took it as disrespect that Tebow chose this game after the two sides had a strange relationship when Tebow tried his NFL comeback.

Fans from the Jaguars subreddit delivered some bold reactions upset at Tebow:

“He’s such a loser. He was on a podcast the other week bashing Jacksonville for pulling one over on him as if he wasn’t a geriatric failed QB who was trying to fight for relevancy as a tight end.” – barriguscanreddit “He’s blaming the Jacksonville organization and not his buddy Urban Meyer who brought him here? Typical same old chud tebow” – JohnnySnark “He’s a loser and shameful for doing this against his hometown team. And I hope everyone who bought #85 Tebow jerseys feel especially stupid now” – Wristmeetcody

Many other comments on Reddit and various social media sites featured Jaguars fans having similar reactions. The end of Tebow’s time in Jacksonville saw hard feelings on his end. Jaguars fans now have Trevor Lawrence as a franchise quarterback, but Tebow remains a sore spot due to his negative feelings for the franchise.

Why Jaguars & Tim Tebow Have Beef

The NFL career of Tebow is a fascinating story that showed his struggles trying to progress into the top league after college success. Tebow rarely had impressive passing games for Denver, but he had a tremendous playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers to gain momentum.

Things fizzled out after that with Tebow failing to do anything of note with the New York Jets or New England Patriots. Tebow then moved to baseball for over five years and failed to make the major league roster of the New York Mets.

The end of the MLB dream led to Tebow coming back to the NFL with Jaguars and getting a chance to play as tight end under for his old coach Urban Meyer. Tebow was released before the season started due to not making any catches in free agency, but he felt a little disrespected from the experience.

Why Jaguars Fans Deserve To Be Mad

One could argue that Jaguars fans should have no ill will towards Tebow since the franchise is in its best situation in years with a franchise quarterback. Other talented young players like Parker Washington and Travis Hunter show a great glimpse into the future.

However, Tebow appearing at this specific game after showing some hostility to the Jaguars in the past does seem a bit too coincidental. Tebow doesn’t deserve blame since he was invited by the franchise that most loves him.

Denver might have invited Tebow to this game for the special timing of the home opener. Jacksonville fans still have the right to be annoyed at Tebow. They were the only team willing to give him a chance after five years away from the sport and Tebow failed them.