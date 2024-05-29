Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Has 2-Word Response for Contract Critic

Jaylon Johnson seems to be taking the right mindset into the 2024 season after signing a lucrative contract extension with the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

Johnson had a career season for the Bears in 2023, notching four interceptions and 10 pass breakups and finishing as Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback (90.8). His efforts earned him the first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro recognition of his career — and, more importantly, a four-year, $76 million extension with the Bears.

The negative types, of course, will always find ways to spin these things into the latest doomsday prediction. And that’s exactly what one did when the team posted a practice picture of Johnson — in his new No. 1 jersey — to its Instagram account on May 22.

“Regression year incoming. Cause what’s he have to play for?” a fan commented.

Johnson kept his response short and sweet: “To win.”

Jaylon Johnson Predicted to Make All-Pro Leap in 2024

The Bears made the right call by giving Johnson a long-term contract extension. He is a rising star in the league and one of the veteran leaders of their defense. With him back in the fold for 2024 (and beyond), the Bears can maintain the integrity of their young cornerback room, which also returns starters Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon. Can Johnson continue his ascent and become a first-team All-Pro in 2024, though? Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay believes there is a case to be made. Johnson’s performance in 2023 vaulted him into the conversation as one of the league’s upper-echelon corners. It also earned him a new contract that makes him one of the eight highest-paid at the position. But at just 25 years old, with a long-term role in Chicago’s defense locked in, he has a chance to establish himself as one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL. “If Johnson develops into a regular on the All-Pro first team — a real possibility based on his rare mix of proven production and vast potential — Chicago will be a nightmare matchup for opposing quarterbacks,” Kay wrote on May 27.

After Jaylon Johnson, Who Will Bears Extend Next?

Johnson received the most recent big-money contract extension from the Bears. The team has also since extended/renegotiated its deal with wide receiver Collin Johnson and handed out a one-year extension to long snapper Patrick Scales. The big names in waiting, though, remain untouched — which could change as soon as this summer.

So, which players could the Bears consider locking down next?

Teven Jenkins is the most sensible one. The former 2021 second-round pick’s career has been a bit of a bumpy ride, from missing nearly his entire rookie season with back issues to moving to guard after starting out as an offensive tackle. In 2023, however, Jenkins finally hit his stride and showed his high-end potential for their offensive line.

While injuries are still a bit of a concern with Jenkins, he could secure the bag with a fully healthy season in 2024 played up to the quality that he demonstrated last year.

Keenan Allen then seems to be the next logical choice for an extension; though, his case is a little more complicated. The Bears shook the league in March when they shipped a fourth-round pick to Los Angeles in exchange for the six-time Pro Bowler. Between him and DJ Moore, the Bears may have one of the top receiving duos in the NFL for 2024.

The Bears also used a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) on rookie Rome Odunze, though. Allen is a high-end veteran playmaker, but Odunze is a dynamic talent with his whole career ahead of him whom the Bears intend to eventually make one of their primary playmakers. Even if Allen plays well in 2024, the Bears might not be willing to pay him as much as Tampa Bay gave 31-year-old Mike Evans this year ($26 million annually).