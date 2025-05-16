Bears’ New $30.75 Million Duo Labeled ‘Biggest Impact’ by NFL

The Chicago Bears are finally doing what so many franchises fail to do when they draft a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick: support him. Sounds like a crazy thing to say, but it’s not just about giving Caleb Williams weapons on offense, it’s about protecting him, literally. That’s where Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson come in.

After having a historically bad offensive line that allowed Williams to get sacked 68 times last season, general manager Ryan Poles knew he had to make some changes on offense. But he addressed it in a unique way, opting for the trade route before free agency even started. NFL’s Tom Blair listed Thuney (No. 3) and Jackson (No. 4) as traded players who will have the biggest impact on the 2025 NFL season, just behind Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith and Washington Commanders left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Why the Joe Thuney-Jonah Jackson Duo Matters More Than You Think

In today’s highlight-driven NFL, it’s easy to overlook the importance of having stability on the offensive line. But the fastest way to kill a young quarterback’s confidence and body is pressure up the middle. That’s why the acquisitions of Thuney and Jackson are bigger than people think, and Blair’s breakdown underscores their potential impact in Chicago.

Adding players who will help a young QB perform better seems like a mind-numbingly obvious thing to do — and yet, when it actually happens, it can feel revolutionary. Caleb Williams arrived in Chicago with plenty of talented options to get the ball to, but the O-line was lacking. So the Bears hit the trade market for Jackson and Thuney, who — along with newly signed center Drew Dalman — will be tasked with beefing up Williams’ protection…If they keep the former No. 1 overall pick clean enough to truly live up to his potential, they should thereby spare us from having to ever again ask if Chicago coaching hire can “save” the incumbent QB (or vice versa) — in which case I might just go back into this file and push Thuney and Jackson to the top.

All of this, of course, is in service to help turn Williams into the star he’s expected to be.

The Numbers Behind Chicago’s New Guard Duo

For those interested in salary numbers, Thuney is owed $16 million this season, and Jackson is owed $14.75 million.

For their play on the field, Thuney is as dependable as they come, which is something the Bears aren’t familiar with in the past few seasons up front. The two-time First Team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler played over 200 snaps at both guard (850) and tackle (210) last season. Projected to start at left guard in Chicago, he allowed just a 4.4% pressure rate, third-lowest among all players at the position.

Jackson’s brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t his best, but it shouldn’t erase what he accomplished in Detroit. From 2020 to 2023, he handled one-on-one blocks on 56.0% of his snaps, the third-highest rate among interior linemen during that span. He’s proven he can hold his own, and now he’ll benefit from lining up between Dalman and 2023 first-rounder Darnell Wright.

Thuney and Jackson may not be the flashiest additions of the offseason, but they could prove to be the most important. Their presence could be the difference between Williams surviving — and thriving — in Chicago.