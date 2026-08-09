Bears’ Joe Thuney Trade Keeps Looking Better Every Day

The Chicago Bears knew they were getting an accomplished veteran when they acquired Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth round pick before the 2025 season… What they probably didn’t expect was for the move to become one of the biggest bargains of the NFL offseason.

Thuney’s first season in Chicago (which included First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowler, 2025 Protector of the Year, zero sacks allowed, one quarterback hit surrendered and just two penalties all season) continues to receive recognition as Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 offensive guard in the NFL entering the 2026 season.

“Thuney was the ideal recipient of the inaugural NFL Protector of the Year award, considering he has been the best pass-blocking guard of his generation. He led all guards with an 87.7 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, allowing just 22 pressures across 19 games. Thuney did not surrender a sack on 788 pass-blocking snaps last season, and his 68.6 PFF run-blocking grade ranked among the top 25 qualified guards.”

Joe Thuney continues to set the standard

While guys like Denver’s Quinn Meinerz, Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, Atlanta’s Chris Lindstrom and Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson rounded out the top five, Joe Thuney’s consistency in pass protection separated him from the rest… (and saved Caleb Williams).

Chicago rebuilt its offensive line before the 2025 season by bringing in veterans Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. The transformation was instant.

The Chicago Bears finished with the second fewest sacks allowed in the NFL while helping power one of the league’s best rushing attacks as Williams took a massive step forward in his second season, and Thuney was one of the biggest reasons why.

Bears already got more than their money’s worth

When the Chicago Bears traded only a fourth round pick for Joe Thuney, there were understandable questions about acquiring a 33 year old offensive lineman entering the later stages of his career.

But he’s been awesome and his value has even extended beyond his play at left guard. After Ozzy Trapilo suffered a season ending knee injury during the playoffs, Thuney slid over to left tackle against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and performed pretty well despite playing out of position.

That type of versatility only increased his value. Head coach Ben Johnson summed up his impact perfectly after Thuney earned him the No. 49 on the NFL Top 100 selection.

“He’s just a winner,” said coach Ben Johnson. “He knows what it looks like. [He] gets his work done. He’s a positive influence throughout the week of preparation. He’s the same guy every single day; the model of consistency in terms of his performance but also in terms of how he goes about his craft. And then in the game, he’s just what you’re going to get every single week. He’s been very durable. He’s very smart and he’s been a huge part of our success up front.”

Now there will eventually come a time when age catches up with Thuney cause he does turn 34 during the 2026 season and his contract expires after 2027. But that discussion can wait.

Cause right now, Chicago has the highest rated guard in football protecting its franchise quarterback, and the trade that brought Thuney to the Bears continues to look like one of Ryan Poles’ best moves as GM.