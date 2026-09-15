Bears Receive Trade News Tidbit Regarding Disgruntled Steelers Star

It just feels like the Chicago Bears can make a deep push in the playoffs this season if the defense can improve.

The way the offense performed in Week 1, dropping 59 points on the Carolina Panthers, is no fluke. However, if the Bears want to be serious contenders, there will be conversations on who the team could trade for on defense when the NFL trade deadline rolls around in early November.

One player that the Bears could trade for? Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. At least, according to ESPN’s Ben Solak.

Bears Receive Trade News Tidbit Regarding Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.

Here’s the situation with Joey Porter Jr.: he didn’t play in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons due to a ‘back injury,’ but it could have been because he wanted a new contract.

That said, Solak believes the Bears should trade for Porter, writing, “If the Steelers really do want to trade him — and my sense so far is that they don’t — I think the Bears are the right team to make the call. Chicago has the future cap space necessary to give Porter a big, long-term deal and should do anything and everything it can to build a halfway-decent defense around this stupendous offense.”

Porter has 165 total tackles, one sack, and three interceptions in 47 career games with the Steelers since being drafted in the second round back in 2023, and he definitely has the upside and talent to become an All-Pro in Chicago.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter commented on the current situation between Porter and the Steelers, saying, “The two sides are in a difficult spot where they’re trying to find a common ground and they haven’t come close to doing it yet.. The Steelers have been open to listening to trade offers. So far, for what they would want back, there has not been a lot of trade interest.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Porter is open to the idea of being traded, saying, “Sources say Porter, who had previously requested a trade from the Steelers, is open to playing elsewhere, and an early-season trade is very possible. The Steelers have been open to listening to offers for Porter, sources say. ”

A trade could materialize sooner rather than later between the Bears and the Steelers.

Another Star to Monitor For the Bears

Maybe cornerback isn’t the position where the Bears need to make a splash trade for. Maybe it’s at pass rusher, where the team has struggled in recent years and only managed to sack Bryce Young twice in the opening game.

The trade talks surrounding Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby never seem to go away, and former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz believes the Bears should make the move for him, saying, “You almost wonder if maybe there’s a Maxx Crosby trade brewing at the deadline, some way to kind of bolster that defense. If they are going to score the way they are and they’re going to have 10, 14, 17-point leads in the third and fourth quarter, you’re going to have to get after the quarterback at some point. You’re going to have to make a couple of stops. A guy like that brings versatility in running and passing.”

If not Porter, if not Crosby, would the Bears look to trade for another star defensive player? With how the defense looks after one game, it feels like general manager Ryan Poles should make a trade.

However, things could change over the coming weeks and lead to the Bears not making any trades during the deadline.