Bears Should Look Into Trade News Surrounding Steelers ‘Pro Bowl Caliber’ Corner

There’s a lot of uncertainty right now in the cornerback room for the Chicago Bears, even without all the injuries.

Tyrique Stevenson could be gone if Chicago decides not to extend him; it’s not a guarantee that Jaylon Johnson would return to his All-Pro form after suffering some injuries last season, and the whole saga surrounding Kyler Gordon could last through the 2026 season.

General manager Ryan Poles will never rule out looking for avenues to upgrade the roster, saying, “I’ve told you all for the last four or five years, we’re going to investigate any opportunities to get better.”

Well, there could be an opportunity out on the trade market for one notable cornerback that Poles should look into — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

The Reasoning Behind the Bears’ Potential Trade for Steelers Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, multiple teams around the NFL have ‘wondered’ about Joey Porter Jr. as a potential trade target.

“#Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is a name multiple teams around the NFL have wondered about as a potential trade target, per sources,” Schultz tweeted out.

“JPJ is in the final year of his rookie contract, and with where the CB market is, teams have wondered if Pittsburgh could ultimately be open to a move with the Pro Bowl caliber corner.”

Porter, 26, fits what the Bears need right now, and wouldn’t break the bank with just $4.92 million owed in 2026. He’s developed into a dependable corner, appearing in 47 career games over the past three seasons and had 45 solo tackles, one sack, one interception, and 11 pass breakups in 2025.

Not only do the Bears have cap space for Porter this season, but there are always veteran cuts (e.g., Grady Jarrett, T.J. Edwards, etc.) the team can make in 2027 to free up more space on top of the projected $19.9 million in available cap in 2027.

That is, to give Porter an extension with his rookie deal ending.

History Between the Bears and Porter

There’s some history behind the Bears and Joey Porter Jr. as well.

The Steelers were able to draft him back in 2023 as a result of the Chase Claypool trade, where Chicago sent their 2023 second-round pick.

Not only that, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers heard from a few other teams who were interested in that pick after the first round concluded, including the Bears.

“Late, late, late last night as the first round was winding down, there were a couple of teams who are at least talking about trading up,” Rapoport said. “The Atlanta Falcons were one, the Titans, the Bears, and were several others. The Rams had some conversations.”

Porter stuck out like a sore thumb after the first round concluded due to the fact that many around the league viewed him as a first-round pick.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Bears could be interested in making a trade for Porter. It won’t cost nearly the same amount of draft capital that the Los Angeles Rams gave up for Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie (2026 first-rounder, fifth- and sixth-rounder, and a 2027 third-round selection), so it should be something that Poles should be interested in.