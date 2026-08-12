‘Vibe’ Around Bears Building Is Bad News Concerning Kyler Gordon

Quite frankly, a lot of people in the Chicago Bears’ building are over the whole saga surrounding Kyler Gordon’s notable absence due to injury.

Gordon, who signed a massive three-year, $40 million extension just one year ago, hasn’t been on the field this offseason due to a lingering soft-tissue injury he sustained in the spring.

Head coach Ben Johnson kept it blunt when speaking on Gordon’s situation, saying, “Get healthy.” General manager Ryan Poles also commented on Gordon, adding, “Obviously, he’s frustrated. We’re frustrated. Everybody here is putting their time and effort into getting him back.”

Now, Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears appeared on 104.3 The Score and gave some more context on the ‘vibe’ around Gordon in the building.

The Vibe Isn’t Good Regarding Kyler Gordon

Hoge spoke on the vibe around Gordon in the Bears’ building, saying, “This Kyler Gordon situation has veered into Nate Davis territory. Where there were valid reasons why he wasn’t on the field. And then it eventually just got to the point where it seems like everybody’s a little fed up that the guy’s not out there. That’s the vibe you get in the building.”

There were plenty of opportunities, as Hoge later points out, for the Bears’ staff and even Gordon’s teammates to say something on a more positive note about his situation, yet it hasn’t been that way.

“My sense guys from just the conversations I’ve had is I don’t think the Bears really know him,” Hoge added. “I know fans are getting anxious and they’re getting mad at us because ‘Why don’t you ask more questions. Why don’t you get more on this.’ I don’t think the Bears know what the timeline is right now. For him. …And I think they’re just kind of moving on at this point doing their best assuming that they’re not going to have Kyler. And if they do at some point, great, but the reality is, even if he does come back, how this has gone, can you really count on him to stay healthy?”

The Bears already lost newly signed safety Coby Bryant for 4-6 months. They can’t afford to lose Gordon as well; that’s what makes this situation even more frustrating.

Could Chicago Just Cut Gordon & Save Some Money?

Cutting Kyler Gordon won’t help the team, which is an unfortunate situation. Let’s say the Bears decide to cut ties with him; that’ll mean Chicago will have a $17.5 million dead cap as a result.

In hindsight, Poles would never have given Gordon that extension last offseason if he had known all this would unfold later. However, Gordon was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best slot cornerbacks and deserved a contract extension at the time.

At this point, the best-case scenario would be Gordon returning to practice and getting up to speed for Week 1’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers. However, that might not be the case.