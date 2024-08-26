Bears Waive 8 More Players, Including QB Caleb Williams’ Friend

The Chicago Bears have waived another eight players ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, including one of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams‘ good friends.

According to the team’s transaction wire for August 27, the Bears waived rookie receiver John Jackson III — one of Williams’ former USC teammates — on Monday in a series of roster moves designed to get the team closer to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit.

Jackson, 25, signed with the Bears in the spring after a tryout in rookie minicamp and spent his first NFL training camp competing for a role as both a kick returner and depth receiver. While Jackson caught two of his three passing targets for 9 yards and added a 7-yard rush during the preseason, he also lost a fumble in the finale against Kansas City.

Jackson also briefly auditioned for the Bears’ kick returner job, returning two kickoffs for a net of 59 yards in their preseason opener against the Houston Texans on August 1. Chicago did not give him more opportunities to return kicks in their subsequent three exhibition games, though, diminishing his chances of making their 53-man roster.

The Bears could potentially re-sign Jackson to their 16-man practice squad once they are eligible to do so on August 28, but he must first clear the waiver wire. They must also decide whether he would bring more value than other soon-to-be-waived options.

Bears Also Waive 2022 Draft Pick Amid Roster Cuts

The Bears also waived seven other players along with Jackson on Monday: guards Ja’Tyre Carter (a 2022 draft pick) and Jerome Carvin, defensive tackles Michael Dwumfour and Jaylon Hutchings (rookie), linebackers Javin White and Paul Moala (rookie), safety Quindell Johnson and wideout Peter LeBlanc (rookie).

Carter — a 2022 seventh-round pick — is perhaps the most notable player from the day’s batch of roster cuts. He has been a serviceable backup guard for the Bears over his first two seasons, playing in 13 games and making his first two career starts in 2023. He also played the second-most preseason snaps (155) among Bears’ offensive linemen, giving up zero sacks and just four pressures, one quarterback hit and three hurries.

Carter’s departure could be a sign that Bill Murray — who shined brighter than Carter in preseason action — will make the initial 53-man roster as a reserve guard.

Johnson is also notable. The Bears claimed him off the waivers following 2023’s roster cutdown period and installed him as the fourth safety for their deep-field rotation, but he wound up playing primarily special teams last season with just 35 snaps on defense.

Johnson’s departure could indicate the Bears plan to make Elijah Hicks their No. 4 safety behind Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker and Jonathan Owens in 2024; though, veterans Adrian Colbert and Tarvarius Moore have both played well in the preseason.

The Bears are now down to 78 players on their active roster and will be required to make 25 more cuts before the NFL deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on August 27.

How Many WRs Will Bears Keep for 53-Man Roster?

Jackson’s connection to Williams made him intriguing to watch throughout camp and the preseason; though, in reality, he faced incredibly long odds to make the roster. Still, with Jackson and LeBlanc joining the cut pile, the race for the depth spots in the Bears’ receiver rotation is now even tighter among the more realistic roster hopefuls.

The Bears could have as many as three roster spots up for grabs in their 2024 receiving rotation depending on whether they keep six or seven receivers for their initial 53-man roster. DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze and Tyler Scott are all locks to make the team. Velus Jones Jr. should also make it; though, the Bears might consider him more of a running back after using him out of the backfield throughout the preseason.

How many more receivers will the Bears keep for their 53-man roster, though?

Dante Pettis and DeAndre Carter are the two names to watch. Pettis produced better as a wide receiver, catching five passes for 98 yards during the preseason with a nice, two-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. As a punt returner, though, he struggled to make a good impression on his two returns, muffing and losing his first one and going backward for minus-3 yards on his second and final try of the preseason.

Carter, however, has not been much more convincing. He returned three punts for 25 yards with a solid 16-yard punt return and a 25-yard kickoff return in the team’s final preseason game against the Chiefs, but he also lost a fumble in the same game.

The Bears could keep both of them due to their return ability, but they could just as easily waive both at the cutdown deadline and seek other options on the waivers.