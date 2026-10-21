Bears Deliver Good Injury News Regarding Key Offensive Starter Before TNF

There was some concern surrounding Chicago Bears right guard Jonah Jackson after he exited the Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons with a hip and quadriceps injury.

Jackson has appeared in 94% of Chicago’s offensive snaps this season and has arguably been the team’s best offensive lineman, allowing zero sacks and just one quarterback hit.

After a week of having limited practice, Jackson was listed as a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report and is good to play on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots.

Bears Receive Good News As Jonah Jackson is Good to Go Against the Patriots

It’s great having Jonah Jackson available to play, especially since the Bears will face a tough 4-2 Patriots squad.

He had some comments on the Bears’ pass catchers (Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, and Rome Odunze) before the Falcons game when they were getting limited opportunities, saying, “Just keep going to work. The opportunities are going to come. Their plays are going to come their way like they did last year. It took a little bit to probably get them both going last year, and it could be that way this year. When their opportunities do come, make the most of them.”

Jackson also commented on running back Kyle Monangai’s absence, who won’t suit up in Week 7 against New England, adding, “We have guys that can get downhill somewhat like Kyle, but you know, Kyle’s special in his own way. I couldn’t tell you what would have happened if he wasn’t out there because he wasn’t out there, so we have no idea, but we’re biting at the bit to get him back.”

It sucks that the Bears will have yet another week with Monangai in the backfield, but D’Andre Swift has done a nice job taking a majority of the workload.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye Exchange Praise Before Matchup

The main headline of Thursday’s game surrounds the two starting quarterbacks who went No. 1 and No. 3 back in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

And while some may think there are some bitter feelings between the two starting QBs, it’s quite the opposite.

Maye had some high praise for Williams, saying, “Him in the pocket, I don’t know if I could do some of the things he could do. He’s special in the way he can move and kinda escape and evade pressure. [Him] throwing on the run is pretty cool to watch. I don’t know if I’m that shifty in the pocket. He can do some cool things. He’s got crazy arm talent, and it’s fun to watch. I don’t know if I’m that flexible to try some of those things, but I think the way he plays the game is cool. I know he’s doing a great job, and I know in Chicago he’s got the city on the watch.”

Williams also commented on Maye’s athleticism, saying, “His mobility and things like that, it’s always been a weapon for him throughout college, high school, all of that. So it’s going to be a good challenge for us and our team, and we’ve gotta be able to bottle him up.”

It’s going to be fun watching the two young superstar quarterbacks go head-to-head, and it’ll only add fuel to the discussion over who’s the best QB from the 2024 NFL Draft.