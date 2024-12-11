Bears Poach DL From Packers After Losing Veteran to Injury

New Bears defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, right.

The Chicago Bears are poaching away defensive tackle Jonathan Ford from the Green Bay Packers to fill out their active roster ahead of Week 15’s game.

According to the team’s transaction wire for December 11, the Bears signed Ford off the Packers’ practice squad and to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, adding depth to the interior of their defensive line for Monday Night Football’s matchup with Minnesota.

Ford, a 2022 seventh-round pick for the Packers, split his time in Green Bay between the active roster and practice squad, but he has not yet played his first career regular-season game. During the 2024 preseason, he played in all three games and notched five tackles (one solo), but he suffered an ankle injury in the Packers’ preseason finale and began the regular season on injured reserve, receiving one of their return designations.

The Bears also placed veteran wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter on the injured reserve list in a corresponding move that opened an active-roster spot for Ford. Carter injured his ankle while returning the first kickoff in Week 14’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will now miss the remainder of the regular season for Chicago.

The Bears (4-9) will look to avenge their Week 12 loss to the Vikings (11-2) when they meet on the road for Monday Night Football at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on December 16.

Jonathan Ford Adds Depth, But Will Bears Play Him?

Ford is an intriguing addition for the Bears if for no other reason than they swiped him off their biggest rival’s practice squad, but his chances of playing against the Vikings — or at any point through the end of 2024 — are relatively low, barring any injury news.

The Bears lost veteran Andrew Billings, their top defensive tackle, to a likely season-ending pectoral injury in Week 9 and placed him on injured reserve on November 7, but they have endured with a committee consisting of Gervon Dexter Sr., Zacch Pickens, Chris Williams and Byron Cowart — with end DeMarcus Walker also rotating inside.

Now, if the Bears emerged from Week 14’s loss with a not-yet-disclosed injury, it could change the complexion of things for Ford, but nothing of the sort has been reported as of December 11. If there is an injury, the Bears will have to publicize it when they put out their first injury report for Week 15’s game on Thursday, December 12.

If there’s not an injury, though, Ford will more likely than not be inactive on Monday.

Who Will Replace DeAndre Carter as Bears Returner?

The Bears should have no problem replacing the value that Carter brings to the offense during their final four games of the season. They have already given priority to other receivers, including D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, and can turn to backups such as Collin Johnson or 2023 fourth-rounder Tyler Scott for depth.

Replacing Carter on kick and punt returns could prove more challenging, though.

The Bears did not return a single kickoff against the 49ers following Carter’s injury, but nickel cornerback Josh Blackwell covered his reps as a punt returner, fielding one for 14 yards in the 38-13 loss. In all likelihood, the Bears will continue to depend on him as their punt returner and could also turn to him for kickoffs if they trust his hands.

Alternatively, the Bears could promote Scott to the primary kickoff returner role. While Scott has been listed as the backup kick returner on the team’s depth chart, he has been a healthy scratch in several games and has played just 20 total snaps: 15 offensive and five on special teams. Maybe the Bears are not sure they can trust him, but there may be no better time to find out than down the final stretch of a four-win season.