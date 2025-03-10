Bears Sign New Deal With Ex-Packers DL Ahead of Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are locking one more piece into place before the NFL’s legal tampering period kicks off 2025 free-agent negotiations on Monday.

According to Over the Cap, the Bears have tendered defensive lineman Jonathan Ford — a former Green Bay Packers draft pick — as an exclusive rights free agent, locking him into place to return for the 2025 season on a one-year, $1.03 million contract.

Ford — a 2022 seventh-round pick — spent most of his first three NFL seasons with the Packers, splitting his time between their active roster and practice squad but playing in no games. The Packers placed him on injured reserve to begin last season, but they waived him after his activation in October, at which point the Bears scooped him up.

Once in Chicago, Ford began to see some action. He played at least 16 defensive snaps in each of the Bears’ final four games of the regular season, recording nine tackles and one tackle for loss with a career-high five tackles in Week 15’s game against Minnesota.

Ford’s return supplies the Bears with additional depth for the interior of their defensive line for next season behind returning starters Gervon Dexter Sr. and Andrew Billings. His roster spot is far from guaranteed, though, as the Bears will have the option to cut him loose — and saving the full price of his contract — if he fails to earn his keep.

Per OTC, the Bears also tendered cornerback Ameer Speed, defensive end Daniel Hardy and left guard Bill Murray as exclusive rights free agents for the 2025 season.