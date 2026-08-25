Bears Late-Round Rookie ‘Firmly in Mix’ for Starting Role Amid Dexter Trade Talks

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason with a clear top two on the depth chart on the interior of the defensive line, but circumstances have grown murkier sense the start of training camp in the best way possible.

Head coach Ben Johnson on Tuesday, August 25 admitted that sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg is in serious contention to bust his way into the rotation

“He’s a beast,” Johnson said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He is still learning the game of football to a degree, and yet it’s amazing what he brings to the table. He’s been the same guy every single day. Smile on his face. He loves football. He loves the process.”

Johnson added that $43 million DT and presumed starter Grady Jarrett has developed a rapport with van den Berg, taking him under a wing to a degree even though the rookie could threaten Jarrett’s job and ultimately end his relationship with Chicago a year earlier than his full contract otherwise stipulates.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but someone told me he was mic’ed up in that first game and he’s coming to the sideline, he’s talking to Grady about the things that are happening on the field,” Johnson continued. “Grady’s helping him, giving him tidbits here and there. It’s a good thing to see right now. He’s firmly in the mix.”

Bears Have Officially Put Gervon Dexter on Trade Block

Jarrett is entering Year 2 of his three-year deal in Chicago and coming off a down performance in 2025. The other assumed starting tackle on the defensive front is Gervon Dexter Sr., a fourth-year player and former second-round pick heading into a contract season in 2026.

However, Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Bears are actively shopping Dexter less than three weeks ahead of the regular season opener.

“Sources: The #Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team,” Schultz posted to X. “Dexter, still just 24 years old, started all 17 games last season and has 13.5 career sacks and 42 QB hits. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Jordan van den Berg Has Never Doubted He Would Rise to Starting Level in NFL

Van den Berg said during an interview earlier this month that he draws on a continuous well of motivation, which has helped him shoot up the Bears’ depth chart.

“I feel like I got a tremendous chip on my shoulder,” van den Berg said. “Coming out of high school, I didn’t have any offers, so I went to [junior college]. So I feel like I’ve had to earn everything I’ve got. And, you know, I got tremendous faith I’m going to be able to do that in the NFL as well.”

Chicago opens the season in Carolina on Sunday, September 13 against the Panthers. If the team moves on from Dexter before then, van den Berg is highly likely to start alongside Jarrett. And van den Berg could still end up in the starting lineup even if the Bears don’t strike a deal involving Dexter before then.