Former Bears QB Named ‘Dark Horse’ Candidate to Replace Matt Eberflus

Sure, Matt Eberflus is still technically the head coach of the Chicago Bears, but barring a record-breaking turnaround, he should be gone when the regular season concludes.

Eberflus currently has a record of 14-30 over his three seasons in Chicago, and he has fired one defensive coordinator and two offensive coordinators over the last two years alone. In short, his tenure has been spotty at best, with more low points than highs.

Contemplating Flus’s future in Chicago has become all the rage, and Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron posted a list of his top candidates to be the team’s next coach on X.

In addition to Bears current offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Zimmerman listed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Liam Coen, Philadelphia Eagles OC Kellen Moore, Arizona Cardinals OC Drew Petzing and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

His lone dark horse candidate is a name Bears fans will recognize: former quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown Had Memorable Season as Bears QB Back in 2013

McCown was active for 16 NFL seasons and he played for nine different teams, including the Bears. He first joined the team in November 2011, serving as a backup quarterback for ex-starter Jay Cutler.

McCown re-signed with the Bears in 2013, and his performance that season was particularly memorable. After Cutler sustained a groin injury Week 7, McCown took over as the team’s starting QB. Over eight games, including five starts, he completed 149 of 224 passes (66.5%) for 1,829 yards, 13 touchdowns and only one interception, achieving a passer rating of 109.0 — the highest in Bears history at that time.

Notably, McCown became the first Bears quarterback to throw for over 300 yards in three consecutive games. His exceptional performance in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

McCown’s 109.0 passer rating ranked third in the NFL that season, trailing only Peyton Manning and Nick Foles. His interception percentage of 0.4% was the lowest in the league, underscoring his efficiency and careful decision-making. He also received the Brian Piccolo Award from the Bears in May of 2014.

Despite his hot streak, former head coach Marc Trestman elected to bench McCown in favor of Cutler when the latter was healthy again, effectively ending McCown Mania.

A Look at Former Chicago Bears QB Josh McCown’s Coaching History

Not counting his time coaching at the high school level, McCown has limited experience in the NFL.

He interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coach vacancy ahead of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Despite his lack of formal coaching experience at the professional level, his extensive playing career and leadership qualities made him a notable candidate. The Texans ultimately chose David Culley and Lovie Smith for those positions, respectively, though.

In February of 2023, McCown officially entered the NFL coaching ranks by joining the Carolina Panthers as their quarterbacks coach under then-head coach Frank Reich. In that role, he was instrumental in developing rookie quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Following his tenure with the Panthers, McCown was hired by the Vikings as their quarterbacks coach on February 27, 2024, bringing his wealth of experience to support the development of the Vikings’ quarterbacks.

There’s a reason Zimmerman named McCown a dark horse candidate — he likely won’t even score an interview if and when Flus gets fired. Still, McCown’s history with the team and as a journeyman QB could warrant him consideration. It’ll be fascinating to see which direction the Bears go.