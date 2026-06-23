Bears Trade Pitch Supplants Austin Booker With 55-Sack Pro Bowler

The Chicago Bears appear to have assumed the stance that Austin Booker will start at defensive end across from Montez Sweat as he heads into his third NFL season, though the availability of the right player for the right place might change that outcome.

A handful of veteran depth options are available in free agency, but those are short-term situational solutions, and head coach Ben Johnson and GM Ryan Poles are building toward something with youthful investments more or less across the board.

Booker fits that mold after coming on during the second half of his second pro campaign following a seven-game absence to start the year due to injury.

The argument for pushing Booker back into a rotational role for a third season exists in the possibility for the Bears to deal for a player with proven production who is in his prime and won’t break the bank via his trade cost or salary upon arrival in Chicago.

One possible option is Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Another is Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals.