Bears Trade Prediction Reignites Rumors Around $75 Million Pass-Rusher

The Chicago Bears‘ actions continue to indicate that the front office knows it needs another edge-rusher if the team hopes to field something resembling a formidable defense, especially after all the injury issues over the past month.

The real question is where/how the Bears might find that player?

Chicago dipped its toe in the Maxx Crosby trade talks leading up to free agency. The franchise was legitimately interested in dealing for defensive tackle Vita Vea, in part because of the interior pass rush he’s been known to generate. Then the Bears took a desperation swing on Marcus Davenport in mid-August, who has played in just 14 games over the past three seasons, and are currently storing him on the practice squad.

Dan Graziano of ESPN recently predicted Chicago will trade for a pass-rusher, making the projection in the context of both the Bears’ defensive deficiencies and GM Ryan Poles’ track record of in-season moves for big-name players.

There are only a handful of edge-rushers who make sense as trade candidates, and beyond spending an arm and a leg for Crosby, which Chicago opted not to do earlier this offseason, the most logical target is $75 million outside linebacker/defensive end Josh Sweat of the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears Light on Pass Rush, While Injury Has Depleted Secondary

Graziano made his case, not for Sweat specifically, but for a pass-rusher in general on Wednesday, September 2.

“Chicago is thin on defense, especially on the back end. But it’s up front where the team is still looking for a strong edge presence opposite Montez Sweat,” Graziano wrote. “The Bears added veteran Marcus Davenport a couple of weeks ago, but that move doesn’t appear to be working out; they let Davenport go in their initial cut down to 53 players over the weekend before bringing him back on the practice squad.”

Graziano went on to note that making a play for a quality pass-rusher will offer aid to the third level of the defense, which injury has ravaged.

“Bears GM Ryan Poles has been an active and aggressive trader in his time with the team, and he’ll turn over every rock he can looking for an impact player up front,” he continued. “The Bears’ health issues on defense might be more concentrated on the back end, but improving the pass rush would help the secondary, too.”

Josh Sweat Wants Out of Arizona, no Traction in Trade to Packers

Sweat clearly wants out of Arizona after the team fired former head coach Jonathan Gannon, who Sweat joined with the Cardinals organization in 2025 after Gannon was his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Gannon is now with the Green Bay Packers, but GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Tuesday that the Packers have had no contact with Arizona about a trade for Sweat, who is coming off a career-high 12 sacks and will play the upcoming campaign at 29 years old.

The Cardinals aren’t going anywhere this season under new head coach in Mike LaFleur, as they position themselves to draft a top QB out of a strong 2027 class. Sweat should garner in the range of a third-round pick, a price well worth it for Chicago given the team’s goals and success timeline.

Sweat remains under contract through 2028 with a built-in out in his deal next offseason.