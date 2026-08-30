Bears Sever Ties With Former Vikings, Lions Pass-Rusher

The Chicago Bears did not wait long before parting ways with defensive end Marcus Davenport, an injury-prone and chronically underperforming pass-rusher the team signed on August 17.

Less than two weeks later, on NFL cutdown day on August 30, Chicago announced it released Davenport back into free agency.

Davenport spent the 2023 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Detroit Lions for the past two years. Over that span, he played in just 14 games (11 starts) due to a variety of injuries. As a result, Davenport recorded a paltry 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss during his time in the NFC North Division.

Over the course of his career, the former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints (No. 14 overall in 2018) has produced 28 tackles for loss and 25 sacks across 77 appearances.

Bears Heavily Criticized for Marcus Davenport Addition

Media members who cover the league as a whole, or the Bears with relative specificity, as well as Chicago fans have almost universally encouraged the team to explore adding more of a pass-rush to the edge of the defense — particularly to the defensive end position opposite Montez Sweat, who led the team with 10 sacks last season.

However, Davenport was not necessarily who most had in mind, which was reflected by those who wrote in response to the move earlier this month.

“It’s fair to wonder what the defense’s ceiling is heading into the regular season. More importantly, is there a high enough ceiling with this group for the Bears to be considered ‘Super Bowl contenders’ for 2026?” Aaron Leming of Windy City Gridiron asked on August 18. “I’ll tell you one thing: adding Davenport isn’t going to move the needle, not one iota.”

As it turns out, Chicago agreed with Leming, as Davenport spent much of his brief tenure with the Bears rehabbing another injury and did not travel with the team for its joint practices or final preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Bears Could Look Outward at Player Like Leonard Floyd, Inward to Breakout Pass-Rusher Jamree Kromah

It is fair now to question where, if anywhere, the Bears might look externally to add some depth to the pass rush.

Limited options remain in free agency, where a reunion with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd might be the most logical, and potentially most lucrative, move.

Austin Booker, a defensive end entering his third season in the league, is Chicago’s presumptive pass-rush specialist behind Dayo Odeyingbo. However, Booker is currently battling a groin injury which could cause him to miss the start of the season for a second consecutive year.

Odeyingbo will likely start at DE and rotate inside on passing downs to create more of a bull rush up the middle, particularly after the Bears traded defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dexter was second on the team last year with six sacks.

Chicago may have an answer internally, as defensive end Jamree Kromah earned his way onto the 53-man roster following a strong preseason.

Kromah signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2024, and spent multiple stints on Chicago’s practice squad over the past two seasons.