Bears Eyeing Ex-Packers Wide Receiver After Luther Burden’s Injury

The Chicago Bears have their eyes on a former Green Bay Packers wide receiver as a potential roster addition in the wake of Luther Burden III’s groin injury.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for August 10, the Bears hosted former Packers receiver Julian Hicks on Monday for a workout along with three others.

Hicks spent his entire 2024 rookie season on the Packers’ practice squad after signing a UDFA contract in the spring and making a modest impression in training camp, but he did not receive any opportunities to play in-season snaps. He then failed to reclaim his practice-squad spot before the 2025 season and spent the year waiting in free agency.

Hicks also spent time in the UFL with the Houston Gamblers earlier this year, but he did not make their initial roster for the 2026 season during cutdowns in mid-March.

The Bears are the second NFC North team to bring in Hicks for a workout in the past few days after the Detroit Lions hosted the 28-year-old for a tryout on August 9.

Injuries Cutting Into Bears’ WR Depth Amid Camp

The Bears have reason to seek out more wide receiver depth following the news earlier this week that they likely won’t have Burden available for the entire 2026 preseason.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Burden will expectedly miss “about a month” for the Bears after sustaining a groin injury during August 8’s high-intensity camp practice. While “the hope” is that he will return in time for Chicago’s season opener against the Carolina Panthers on September 13, it leaves the team shorthanded for the rest of camp.

Bears third-round rookie Zavion Thomas is also dealing with a minor knee injury that he sustained during 7-on-7 drills in August 9’s practice, but ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported before Monday’s practice that Thomas “shouldn’t be out long” with his injury.

In the meantime, the Bears could lean into the competition for the depth spots in their rotation behind Rome Odunze and Burden. Veteran Kalif Raymond seems to have the inside track to the No. 3 role, but Burden’s and Thomas’ absences could open the door for Jahdae Walker, Scotty Miller and Kaden Davis to make their cases for playing time.

Bears Sign Veteran WR After Julian Hicks’ Workout

Hicks had an opportunity to audition for a place on the Bears’ 90-man camp roster on Monday, but they may have already passed him over for a nine-year NFL veteran.

The Bears also announced Monday that they signed veteran receiver Ray-Ray McCloud after hosting him for a workout along with Hicks. McCloud has caught 159 passes over 100 career games, spending time with multiple teams since entering the league in 2018.

McCloud’s signing is reminiscent of a similar move that the Bears made earlier in camp on the defensive side of the ball. Following the injury to starting safety Coby Bryant, the team signed veteran Xavier Woods to a one-year contract to add short-term depth and an experienced player to the mix for one of the depth spots in the safety rotation.

In both cases, the Bears signed a stopgap veteran who may not necessarily make the cut for their initial 53-man roster. That signals that, despite the injuries, Chicago believes it can solve its depth problems with the current talent on its roster, even if the team won’t impede either new addition from winning an in-season role on its active roster.

The Bears waived wide receiver Kyron Hudson — another roster hopeful competing for a depth role — with an injury designation to make room for McCloud on the roster.