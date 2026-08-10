Bears Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Amid Luther Burden Injury

The Chicago Bears are bringing in some help at wide receiver with the recent news regarding star wide receiver Luther Burden III.

According to BearsPR, the team has signed veteran wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III and waived WR Kyron Hudson due to an injury designation.

McCloud, 29, was a former 2018 sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills and has bounced around the league, most recently with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants in 2025, and has played in 100 career games.

He didn’t play much in 2025, but had the best season of his career with the Falcons in 2024, appearing in all 17 games with 62 catches for 686 yards and one touchdown.

McCloud is best known for his abilities as a return man and is likely a preseason body for Chicago while Burden recovers from his groin injury.

Bears Sign Ray-Ray McCloud, Receive An Update on Luther Burden

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Burden is expected to miss “about a month” due to the groin injury, and the hope is that he’ll be available for the Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Personally, the signing of McCloud seems a bit confusing, considering how strong the Bears’ wide receiver room is, even without Burden. Chicago has Rome Odunze, Kalif Raymond, Zavion Thomas, and Jahdae Walker, plenty of guys who are capable starters in the NFL.

Not only that, wide receiver Kaden Davis, who the team brought in this offseason, has been making plays seemingly every single practice.

“WR Kaden Davis with a sprawling one-handed catch on a corner end zone pass from Caleb Williams in 7-on-7. Terrific grab” — Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune tweeted on August 5th.

“Kaden Davis just caught a beauty in the corner of the end zone from Case Keenum…and then got flagged for punting the ball. He had the catch of the day in 7 on 7 Wednesday” — Courtney Cronin of ESPN tweeted on August 6th.

“Kaden Davis continued his strong camp with a walkoff 34-yard TD from Bagent to end practice. He also dusted Dillion Thieneman in the open field earlier in practice when the rookie safety took a bad angle” — Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears tweeted on August 9th.

Chicago appeared to be just fine without McCloud, but nonetheless, the Bears are bringing him in, at least for the preseason.

Rookie Zavion Thomas Avoids Injury Scare

Some good news on the topic of Bears wide receivers is rookie Zavion Thomas, who left practice on August 9th with a knee injury, isn’t expected to miss much time, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

“Some positive news on the Bears wide receiver front. Zavion Thomas, who left practice Sunday during 7 on 7 with a knee injury, isn’t expected to miss much time, per a source. I’m told he’s dealing with soreness in his knee and is likely day-to-day in his recovery. He shouldn’t be out long.”

He’s had a great camp and should be in the mix for a key role on offense.