Former Bears QB Justin Fields Clears Up Kick Return Rumors in Pittsburgh

Justin Fields won’t play quarterback for the Chicago Bears this season, though some rumbles that he might play a new position followed his trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren in early May appeared on the “Not Just Football” podcast, hosted by Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. During that show, Warren suggested that special teams coordinator Danny Smith had potential designs on Fields returning kickoffs for Pittsburgh this season.

Play

“Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We’re like, ‘Hold up, hold up,'” Warren said. “We looked at him like, ‘Justin Fields is about to be back there?’ I don’t know, I think it’s cool.”

Fields has been an elite rusher of the football from the QB position, tallying 2,220 rushing yards and 14 TDs on 356 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) across his first three NFL seasons. Given Fields’ speed and maneuverability, he probably wouldn’t be a bad choice.

However, the Steelers didn’t trade for a kick returner, they traded for a quarterback. Fields spoke about the rumors on Tuesday, May 28, shutting them down with his comments.

“Nah, I think everybody kind of interpreted it wrong,” Fields said, per Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “Coach Danny was basically just trying to send a message that no matter who you are, you could be on special teams. He just used that as an example.”

Justin Fields Found Kickoff Return Rumors Funny

Fields went on to say that he was amused by how the rumors took off, particularly online, after Warren made the comment.

“It’s funny how serious social media takes everything. It was kind of funny to me when everybody was making a big deal about it for no reason,” Fields said. “I’m not here to do that. It was kind of a joke, to be honest with you.”

He added that his sole mission will be trying to earn the starting quarterback job as he competes with — and learns from — his new teammate Russell Wilson.

Caleb Williams Working Through Growing Pains in First NFL Preseason

Meanwhile in Chicago, rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has fielded zero kickoffs as he prepares to take the helm for a team that looks to be on the rise in 2024.

Instead, Williams is busy navigating the NFL learning curve against a quality defense, which got the better of him in some recent 11-on-11 drills, according to newly-acquired safety Kevin Byard.

“We had a good day. I’m not going to sit here and lie about that,” Byard said of the defense on Thursday, May 23, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “But to be honest, it’s to be expected. You have a returning top-15, top-10 defense, obviously going against a younger rookie quarterback who’s getting acclimated and learning things.”

Byard added that once the drills end, it’s all about support between teammates.

“I said something to him at the end of practice like, ‘Keep it going. We’re going to keep making you better,'” Byard continued. “And not necessarily saying he had a terrible day, but days like this are going to make you better.”