Bears Trade Pitch for $15 Million Pass-Rusher Revived With Recent Maneuver

The Chicago Bears have offered no clear signs they will trade for a defensive lineman before the NFL’s mid-November deadline, but the team has left a few bread crumbs that could lead one to that outcome as a reasonable conclusion.

After engaging in conversations for Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea this offseason, Chicago made a series of three financial moves to pull itself out of the red and into the black with regards to the 2026 salary cap.

“The Bears have restructured the contracts of G Joe Thuney, DE Dayo Odeyingbo and LB TJ Edwards, creating ~$17 million in 2026 salary cap space,” Field Yates of ESPN reported via X on Friday, September 4.

Erik Duerrwaechter of Windy City Gridiron explained why the team’s series of restructures isn’t the equivalent of a gigantic, flashing, neon finger pointing at a blockbuster trade or free agent deal.