Bears Trade Pitch for $15 Million Pass-Rusher Revived With Recent Maneuver

The Chicago Bears have offered no clear signs they will trade for a defensive lineman before the NFL’s mid-November deadline, but the team has left a few bread crumbs that could lead one to that outcome as a reasonable conclusion.
After engaging in conversations for Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea this offseason, Chicago made a series of three financial moves to pull itself out of the red and into the black with regards to the 2026 salary cap.
“The Bears have restructured the contracts of G Joe Thuney, DE Dayo Odeyingbo and LB TJ Edwards, creating ~$17 million in 2026 salary cap space,” Field Yates of ESPN reported via X on Friday, September 4.
Erik Duerrwaechter of Windy City Gridiron explained why the team’s series of restructures isn’t the equivalent of a gigantic, flashing, neon finger pointing at a blockbuster trade or free agent deal.
“I know what you’re thinking — this has to lead into something BIG… right? Well, not necessarily, but this financial shuffle is still noteworthy given the fact that the Bears are finally in compliance with the salary cap,” Duerrwaechter wrote Friday. “Prior to these moves, Spotrac.com had Chicago at $12M over the cap … which is an unideal situation to be in. Barring any additional updates, this should put the Bears at around $5M in space as of the writing of this article.”
Bears Urged to Deal 3rd-Round Pick to Giants for Kayvon Thibodeaux
So while there is no smoking gun with regards to a big-swing Ryan Poles trade move potentially looming, there is now more reason to suspect the Bears might go after a player who can help them in 2026.
And if Chicago is looking for help, they’re probably doing so on the defensive side of the football — namely in either the secondary or across the defensive line.
Enter Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants.
Thibodeaux is a name that has floated around the Bears all offseason, including as part of a series of three trade proposals authored by Ryan Heckman of FanSided on Thursday. Heckman suggested Chicago send New York a future third-round pick in return for the 2o22 first-rounder as he enters his fifth-year option worth $14.75 million.
“Thibodeaux had an 11.5-sack season in Year 2 and has since then dropped off a bit, but there’s no doubt the talent is still there,” Heckman wrote. “He’d be a perfect pass-rusher to go get and place opposite Montez Sweat.”
Bears’ Bets on Dayo Odeyingbo This Offseason Cast Doubt Team Will Trade for Pass-Rusher in Immediate
The argument against spending on Thibodeaux is all the evidence this offseason that the Bears intend to rely heavily on Dayo Odeyingbo to bounce-back strongly from a Achilles tear in the middle of last season, the defensive end’s first in Chicago after inking a three-year deal worth $48 million.
Chicago has not traded for or signed a defensive end in free agency, even with Austin Booker battling a groin injury. Instead, the team dealt defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons after he finished second on the defense with six sacks last year.
Odeyingbo will start opposite Sweat on early downs, after which the team intends to rotate him inside to bolster the interior pass rush while bringing in Booker to rush off the edge.
Including Odeyingbo as one of the contract restructures will also make it harder/less lucrative for the Bears to cut him next offseason, which is a further show of belief in his abilities in 2026.
Bears Trade Pitch for $15 Million Pass-Rusher Revived With Recent Maneuver