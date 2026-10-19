Bears Reunite With CB After Kyler Gordon’s Monster Game in Atlanta

The Chicago Bears defensive backfield produced a nightmarish performance against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 5 loss, something Kyler Gordon helped turn around as an elite blitz weapon from the nickel CB spot against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (three sacks, two forced fumbles).

But legitimate concerns remain on the outside, which renders CB depth a premium, and the Bears decided to address that issue immediately after their big win.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Bears reunited with cornerback KC Eziomume on Monday, October 19.

“Sources: The #Bears are signing CB KC Eziomume,” Schultz posted to X. “Eziomume, who was waived with an injury settlement on Aug. 16, is now fully healthy and returning to Chicago. He earned Academic All-Conference honors at Tulane in 2025.”

The 24-year-old cornerback is an undrafted rookie who caught on with the Bears during the offseason. He stands at six-feet, one-inch tall and weighs 198 pounds. Eziomume will join the practice squad this week.

Bears Secondary Battling Through Several Major Injury Issues This Season

Getty Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Things have not gone according to plan in Chicago’s secondary this season, first and foremost because of injuries.

The Bears took their biggest swing in free agency on safety Coby Bryant, paying the 2025-26 Super Bowl champion starter a total of $40 million over three years to anchor the backend of the defense. However, he suffered a serious knee injury in August that led to season-ending surgery.

Meanwhile, Tyrique Stevenson has fought through lingering injury concerns that have hampered him for much of the year. He missed the Week 6 contest in Atlanta with a hip injury and is currently ranked as the 91st-best CB in the league, per Pro Football Network’s (PFN) player impact scores.

Jaylon Johnson, Bears’ Top Cornerback, Has Fallen Off Dramatically in 2026

Getty Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Then there is Jaylon Johnson, the Bears’ presumptive CB1 heading into the season whose play has inexplicably declined at a precipitous rate.

He ranks 99th among all cornerbacks through six weeks, per PFN, which opposing offenses have noticed and adjusted to accordingly. Through five contests, Johnson was on track to see more passes thrown his way than during any other season across his seven-year career.

Johnson’s struggles, should they continue, could impact his longterm future in Chicago, as he is currently playing in Year 3 of a four-year contract worth $76 million.

“This season, Johnson is unlikely to go anywhere — every other team has seen the tape you guys are watching — but it’s worth noting that 2027 is the last year of his contract,” Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic wrote October 16. “It’s only Week 6; there is time for improvement from someone who’s made a lot of plays as a Bear.”

Meanwhile, Stevenson’s rookie deal ends after the season does, which means he could be on the move as early as March. Chicago added rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad in Round 4 of the 2026 draft, and he looks as though he can be a solid piece for the team moving forward.

Muhammad started the year hot with some splash plays, and while he has cooled a bit over the past few weeks, his inside-outside versatility coupled with the return of Gordon into the nickel slot offers Chicago a reasonable outlook for the years ahead.

First-round pick Dillon Thieneman has also been good this season, save for a tough game against the Packers in Week 5, and can anchor the safety position alongside Bryant in the seasons to come.