Bears Could Lose $80 Million Star Playmaker to Rising AFC Squad

Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Chicago Bears have the building blocks of a great team, the offensive line not withstanding, but some of those pieces could be headed elsewhere after the end of this season.

At the top of that list is wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is playing in the final year of his $80.1 million contract and doesn’t have any prospects to speak of when it comes to an extension in Chicago.

Allen, 32, has come on as the campaign has progressed after a slow start owed to some combination of injury issues (heel), a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams finding his footing and a coaching staff/offensive scheme that has seen its architect (former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron) and his boss (former head coach Matt Eberflus) each lose their positions mid-season.

The six-time Pro Bowl wideout has caught 44 passes for 441 yards and 5 TDs through 10 games played this year (having missed two). And while those numbers are solid, they are a far cry from the production Allen has offered in any relatively healthy season he’s had since 2017.

Chicago has two other highly skilled pass-catchers in the receiver room in DJ Moore and rookie Rome Odunze, both of whom are under contract for several years, and multiple glaring needs across the offensive line. As such, a big deal for an aging Allen who has a recent history of injury problems likely isn’t in the cards.

Keenan Allen Unlikely to Return to Bears if He Finds Multiyear Offer

However, that doesn’t mean he has lost all his value as an imminent free agent in spring 2025, and Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department connected Allen to the Denver Broncos (8-5) as a potential prospect on Monday, December 2.