Bears Make Final Decision on Keenan Allen Against Colts

The Chicago Bears will not have veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen available for a second straight game when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

The Bears officially ruled out Allen (heel) in their final injury report for September 22’s game against the Colts after he missed the entire week of practice. He also did not play in Week 2’s loss to Houston and will now miss two of his first three games as a Bear.

Allen, 32, has been dealing with a heel injury since the final week of training camp, but he played through in the team’s season opener against the Tennessee Titans and drew a team-high 11 passing targets in the 24-17 win. Since then, though, he hasn’t participated in a single practice, leaving the Bears without an expected timeline for his return.

“It’s just working it day to day and see what it is day to day,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said on September 18, indicating Allen’s return hinges on pain tolerance. “Again, we’re obviously wanting him to come back as fast as possible, but it’s got to be right for him.”

The Bears also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), running back Travis Homer (finger) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) in Week 3’s injury report.

Rome Odunze Cleared From Injury Report vs. Colts

Allen’s second absence will not make things easier for the Bears in Week 3 as they try to right the ship on offense, but they will have first-round rookie Rome Odunze available.

The Bears listed Odunze (knee) without an injury designation in their final injury report for Sunday’s game against the Colts. While the team made Odunze a limited participant in its first two practices of the week, he returned to full participation in Friday’s practice and is now formally green-lit to play an active role for the Bears offense in Indianapolis.

Odunze — the No. 9 overall pick in 2024 — sprained his MCL in Week 1’s win over the Titans when his knee got rolled up at the end of a blocking play in the fourth quarter. Still, despite missing two practices in Week 2, Odunze overcame his questionable status and played nearly every snap against the Texans, catching two passes for 33 yards.

Now, Odunze is free to play against the Colts without an injury status hanging over him. He will expectedly take over the starting role opposite D.J. Moore again with Allen out.

Collin Johnson Could Receive Call-Up Again vs. Colts

The Bears’ receiving corps should receive a boon from Odunze’s injury-free availability, but they could also still elevate Collin Johnson from the practice squad again in Week 3.

The Bears called up Johnson to the game-day roster against the Texans with both Allen and Odunze on the injury report, but he played just one offensive snap in the 19-13 loss. Even still, the Bears may feel more comfortable with additional depth available against the Colts. If so, Johnson would be the obvious choice to receive another promotion.

The Bears also have Tyler Scott — a 2023 fourth-round pick — and Velus Jones Jr. to consider working into the receiving rotation against the Colts; although, it is unclear how much trust Chicago has in either of them. Scott and Jones have each spent one game as a healthy scratch, but the pair has just one passing target between them.

The Bears (1-1) will kick off against the Colts (0-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, September 22.