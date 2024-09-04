Bears Give Injury Updates on Keenan Allen & Montez Sweat

The Chicago Bears have released their first injury report for Week 1’s home game against the Tennessee Titans, sharing some good news in the process about stars Keenan Allen and Montez Sweat ahead of their 2024 season opener.

According to the team’s September 3 injury report, the Bears had full participation for their Wednesday’s first official practice of Week 1 with Sweat (toe) and Allen (heel) both limited to start the week. Sweat missed some time in training camp with his toe injury, while Allen injured his foot during August 24’s practice due to an issue with his cleat.

The Bears also limited third-round rookie offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (quad), center Ryan Bates (shoulder), running back Roschon Johnson (toe) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) at Wednesday’s practice. The team will hold two more practices before making Week 1 availability decisions about their six injured players.

The Titans also released their first Week 1 injury report on Wednesday, which showed veteran safety Jamal Adams (hip) did not practice. The team also limited wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and linebacker Otis Reese (concussion) to start the week.

The Bears will host the Titans at Soldier Field for their 2024 season opener at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 8.

Keenan Allen Taking Injury ‘Day-by-Day’ in Week 1

Allen’s availability is one of the biggest questions for the Bears heading into their first game of the new season. While Bears general manager Ryan Poles reassured reporters that Allen “should be fine” to play against the Titans, his status will remain uncertain until the Bears make a decision — one way or another — heading into the weekend.

Allen also provided no concrete answers when asked whether he would play in Week 1.

“Day-by-day,” Allen said with a smile during his September 4 press conference.

The Bears are counting on Allen to be a crucial component in their offense during the new season. They acquired him in an offseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers to help provide rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with another trusted pass-catcher and could have one of the more potent receiving duos in the NFL in 2024 with Allen — a six-time Pro Bowler with more than 10,000 career receiving yards — opposite D.J. Moore.

If Allen cannot suit up in Week 1, the Bears could lean more heavily on rookie Rome Odunze — the No. 9 overall pick in the draft — and second-year wideout Tyler Scott.

Will Bears Clear Zacch Pickens Before Titans Game?

While doubts remain about Pickens’ status for Week 1, it is encouraging that the 2023 third-round pick returned to the field in a limited capacity for Wednesday’s practice.

Pickens suffered a groin injury in practice ahead of the Bears’ preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on August 22. Initially, it seemed as though the Bears might need to place him on injured reserve to begin the 2024 season — which would mean him sitting out the first four games — but they avoided the extreme measure, suggesting they expect him to return to the rotation within the first month of the season.

Still, the Bears will need to see how Pickens finishes out the week of practice before making any firm decisions on his playing status against the Titans.

If Pickens is not cleared (or cleared with limitations), the Bears may promote defensive tackle Sam Roberts from their practice squad to the game-day roster against the Titans. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears signed Roberts on August 29 with the “intention” of elevating him for Week 1’s opener; however, they could keep him where he is if Pickens checks out health-wise and can contribute for the Bears on Sunday.