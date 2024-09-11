Bears Advised to Replace Keenan Allen With Former $43 Million WR

The Chicago Bears might need another wide receiver in the short-term as Rome Odunze battles an MCL sprain, but they must also consider the future of the position in the context of Keenan Allen.

Allen is in the final season of his contract and looking for a new multiyear deal. However, he has a concerning injury history over the past couple of campaigns and battled a heel issue during the preseason. It was also a heel injury that cost the wideout the final four games of 2023.

The NFL Scouting Department at Bleacher Report suggested on Tuesday, September 10, that if the Bears don’t bring Allen back in 2o25, they should target former Cincinnati Bengals receiver and current Tennessee Titans pass catcher Tyler Boyd to replace him.

“The organization might be hesitant to re-sign Keenan Allen this offseason. Allen turns 33 in April and will likely be looking for one more big payday. Also, the club spent a first-round pick on Rome Odunze, who would ideally become the offense’s WR2 next year,” B/R wrote. “So, adding a receiver like Boyd to operate out of the slot and be the team’s No. 3 WR could be enticing.” Boyd signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Titans this offseason after playing out his four-year, $43 million agreement with Cincinnati in 2023. As of Tuesday the Bears have roughly $52 million in projected salary cap space for 2025, while Boyd’s market value is less than $8 million annually over a new two-year deal, according to Spotrac.