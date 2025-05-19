Bears Floated as Trade Option for Projected $41.5 Million Star RB

The Chicago Bears did not make the high-profile addition at running back that many believed they would during the 2025 NFL draft despite reported efforts, but the door has not closed just yet on their chances of landing a heavy-hitter.

The Bears experienced bad luck in their pursuit of running backs during last month’s draft. Top-tier prospect Ashton Jeanty did not fall to them at No. 10 overall. They also saw multiple running backs taken before their selections in the second round, including former Ohio State standout TreVeyon Henderson — of whom they thought highly.

While the Bears did pick up Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai in the seventh round, the outlook for their backfield remains largely unchanged for 2025, which has raised alarm bells after an offseason in which Chicago emphasized its need to add more rushing talent.

To remedy the situation, Windy City Gridiron’s Aaron Leming has floated a potential solution for the Bears: trading a future Day 3 pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire former second-round running back Kenneth Walker III ahead of his contract year.

“Walker burst onto the scene in Seattle under Pete Carroll, but has regressed each year since,” Leming wrote Monday. “He’ll be in the final year of his rookie deal, so trade compensation likely starts in the early to mid Day 3 range. This might be their best bet.”

Kenneth Walker Could Be Worth Low-Cost Trade Risk

Walker is one of several running backs rumored to be available on the NFL trade block heading into the 2025 season and could make for an intriguing target for the Bears — so long as Chicago is prepared to accept the demonstrated risk that comes along with him.

The 24-year-old Walker has started in 37 games and rushed for more than 2,500 yards over his first three seasons with the Seahawks. He has also proven reliable as a pass-catcher, touting an 81.6 career catch percentage (102 receptions on 125 targets).

Problematically, though, Walker’s production has also declined since rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns during his breakout rookie campaign in 2022. Last season, he finished with a career-low 573 yards and seven touchdowns and dealt with injuries that limited him to 11 games. Even when accounting for the missed time, Walker still recorded career-low marks in both yards per attempt (3.7) and yards per game (52.1).

Walker has also routinely struggled as a pass-blocker throughout his career, which is the most compelling argument against the Bears potentially trading to acquire him.

Even still, the Bears might feel that adding Walker is worth the risk if the Seahawks are only seeking a mid-to-late Day 3 pick as compensation. Spotrac projects Walker will sign a four-year, $41.5 million contract in 2026 free agency with a strong 2025 season, but the Bears would only need to pay him roughly $1.85 million for the upcoming year.

Worst-case scenario, Walker flames out as a complement to Swift and the Bears lose a future Day 3 selection, but the potential upside — including Walker thriving and then signing elsewhere to net the Bears a compensatory pick — could justify a dice roll.

Bears Likely Want to Evaluate RBs in Minicamp First

While Walker could become a trade option for the Bears if they want to add more talent at running back, they will likely take the next few weeks to evaluate what they have first.

The Bears are returning both of their top contributors at running back from last season — D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson — and will also have veteran Travis Homer, the rookie Monangai and several other youngsters vying for roles in their 2025 rotation.

While skeptics might disagree, it is plausible that new head coach Ben Johnson comes out of spring workouts feeling as though his current personnel are enough to contend.

The key evaluations for Johnson’s coaching staff will center around Johnson and the rookie Monangai. Johnson scored a career-high six touchdowns as the team’s chosen goal-line/short-yardage back in 2024 and once again proved capable as a pass-catcher, but it is unclear if the new staff will find a greater role for him than the previous one.

As for Monangai, while he lacks top-end speed and the prominent NFL-ready skill set that other 2025 rookie running backs possess, he could carve out a meaningful role in Chicago’s backfield if his adept pass-blocking in college carries over into the pros.

At the very least, the Bears owe it to themselves to formally evaluate their current personnel at running back before rushing to judgment on another signing or trade.