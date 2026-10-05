Khalil Mack’s Comments About Chicago Bears’ Franchise Resurface Amid Trade Rumors

Could the Chicago Bears be in the mood to reunite with linebacker Khalil Mack? That question will likely circulate throughout the media as the NFL Trade deadline approaches on November 10th. This trade possibility hinges on the fact that Mack is currently on a one-year contract and, at 35 years old, wants to play for a competitive team, which, at the moment, the winless Chargers are not.

The 2016 Defensive Player of the Year was already involved in a trade to Chicago, and that included a multitude of draft capital, including two first-round picks. Now Chicago could commandeer his services for a day-three pick.

While perhaps not the same player he was in 2018 when the Bears first made the trade, Mack is still a high-level pass rusher whose veteran presence would improve Chicago’s front seven.

As the trade rumors begin to catch fire, Mack’s comments about his feelings toward the Bears’ organization are resurfacing.

Khalil Mack Believes Time With Chicago Bears’ Franchise Was Special

It was initially reported that Mack’s departure from Chicago in 2022 was bittersweet. During an interview last month on Bussin With The Boys, it became clear that Mack still has a lot of love for the Bears’ franchise.

“Looking back on it, you realize how important those moments are,” Mack said.

“You definitely shouldn’t take those moments and those teams that you got (for granted). That (2018) defense we had was very special… Just having everybody all at once, at the same time, playing at the level we were playing at, and having those creative minds behind us — it was a special time.”

Mack already has three sacks this season after having just 5.5 all of last year. He may be entering his farewell tour, and it would be fitting would it be for him to close out his career in one of the places where he’s had his most success.

The Bears Defense Has Been Improved in 2026

The Bears don’t appear to be as desperate for pass-rushing help as they did in the offseason. Sports Illustrated writer Mike Moraitis pointed out that it “has been better than we expected, with Montez Sweat, Dayo Odeyingbo and Austin Booker all playing well.”

Chicago’s defense has been playing well beyond their expected standard four weeks into the season. Fox Sports graded them as the third-best total defense so far in 2026, allowing more yards than only the Seahawks and the Rams on a game-to-game basis. According to Fox Sports’ research, Chicago has allowed 179.8 passing yards per game, the third fewest in the NFL. They’ve allowed 16.2 points per game, the fourth-best across the league. And they’ve allowed a 23.7% completion rate on second down, the second-best rate among all 32 teams.

Mack’s addition would be more of a luxury than a necessity this time around. However, depth is never a bad thing, and in a season where Chicago is looking to make an even deeper postseason run, he could be the final piece to their Super Bowl puzzle.