Bears Insider Sends Message on Trade Talk Surrounding Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby

With the Chicago Bears’ win against the New York Jets, people can’t help but think about potential trades the team can make to elevate the team in hopes of making a Super Bowl run.

With the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline (November 10th) quickly approaching, there will be plenty of potential game-changing players available, especially since there are currently five 0-4 squads (Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

That said, Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune appeared on 104.3 The Score on October 5th and shared his thoughts on potential trade targets, including edge rushers Khalil Mack and Maxx Crosby.

Could the Bears Go After Khalil Mack?

Brad Biggs points to one viable option, and another that is more of a dream than anything.

“If the Chargers, who are off to a terrible start — 0-4 — wanna dangle Khalil Mack and get some assets for him moving forward, he’s got three sacks here through four games.”

Mack is older now (35), but for a late-round draft pick, why not try to bring him back? He’s still productive and could retire as a Chicago Bear.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked about Mack being a trade candidate, saying, “Last year on his contract on a team that is not winning. The Chargers need to turn it around to keep him. If not, they’ll be getting calls about his availability.”

And for those who think the Bears don’t need any more help at defensive end, think again. Per ESPN metrics, Chicago’s run stop win rate ranks dead last in the NFL (23%).

The Bears need to figure out how to stop the run, and Mack is known for being one of the top run-stopping defensive linemen in the NFL.

Don’t Get Your Hopes Up on Maxx Crosby

As for the Bears trading for Maxx Crosby? It’s highly unlikely, according to Biggs.

“The Raiders are 3-1 and they had a three-point loss to the Chiefs yesterday. Do you think they’re interested in trading Maxx Crosby right now?”

In reality, the Bears might not even trade for Mack either. It could be just a rotational player or someone who won’t get starting snaps.

“I don’t know that you’re gonna be able to go out and get yourself a number one starter,” Biggs said. “Like, I don’t know that a number one starter is out there available.”

Regardless, it just feels like the Bears will be buyers this trade deadline, and that’s exactly what ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes as well.

“This is clearly a team looking to ascend, rather than regress, from last season’s surprising success,” Graziano wrote. “GM Ryan Poles has been aggressive since he got to Chicago in acquiring players, and the Bears have needs at defensive back and pass rusher. Assuming they survive this current stretch with QB Caleb Williams injured (and Monday’s victory with Case Keenum over the Eagles was a good start), the Bears should be on the hunt for the player or two they believe can get them over the top.”