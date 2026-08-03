Bears Share Monangai Injury Update Amid Potentially Devastating News to Defense

The Chicago Bears started off this week of training camp with a piece of good news involving second-year running back Kyle Monangai, though a potentially catastrophic event soon followed.

On Monday morning, Chicago offered optimism regarding the short-term return of Monangai, a seventh-round steal in 2025 and a crucial cog in Ben Johnson’s revamped run game last season.

“Ben Johnson calls #Bears RB Kyle Monangai ‘day by day’ with a soft tissue injury,” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X on August 23. “Does not sound like it will be long-term. Monangai has been sidelined since 1st day of practice.”

It wasn’t long, however, before newly-acquired safety Coby Bryant went down with a knee injury in practice, after which team doctors had to cart him off the field.

Coby Bryant’s Reaction Immediately Following Knee Injury Cause for Concern

Initial reports indicated that Bryant suffered a left knee injury while working in coverage on tight end Cole Kmet.

Adam Hoge CHGO Bears reported as much via social media following the incident, but added an unfortunate, and potentially ominous, detail that reads like a considerable concern for Chicago’s defense moving forward.

“Not good. Coby Bryant just went down grabbing his left knee during a 1-on-1 rep vs Cole Kmet. He was clearly emotional as he got on a cart under his own power,” Hoge wrote. “I’ll caution you that they are on the far fields so a cart is not unusual, but the fact that he was so emotional is concerning.”

Bears signed Bryant to a three-year contract worth $40 million this offseason, making him the most expensive free-agent addition to the roster by a considerable margin. The four-year NFL veteran won a Super Bowl ring as a starter on the stout Seattle Seahawks‘ defense last season.

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