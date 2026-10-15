Bears Give Discouraging Kyle Monangai Update Before Falcons Matchup

The Chicago Bears may have to play another game without running back Kyle Monangai in their backfield after their latest injury update for Week 6.

The Bears held a walkthrough instead of a full padded practice on Wednesday in preparation for Week 6’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, but they still released an injury report that estimated Monangai as a “DNP” for the day.

Monangai is dealing with toe and thumb injuries that held him out of Week 5’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. The more problematic of the two is the turf toe injury, which landed Monangai in a walking boot and kept him sidelined last week.

While Monangai will have two more practice days to improve his injury status, his starting the week as a non-participant muddles his chances of returning to the lineup against the Falcons on Sunday, which could force Chicago to adjust.

Bears’ Run Game Looked Worse Without Kyle Monangai

The Bears leaned on their successful run game heavily over their first four games as they got off to a 3-1 start to the regular season, but they did not have the same luxury without Monangai in the lineup against the Packers last week.

The Bears struggled to get their run game going in Green Bay, splitting touches between veteran starter D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson to lackluster effect and finishing with fewer than 100 rushing yards for the first time this season.

Chicago had just 81 rushing yards, the third-fewest total in a game under Ben Johnson.

Because the run game failed to launch, the Bears never found a proper rhythm within their passing game with backup quarterback Tyson Bagent filling in for injured starter Caleb Williams. Ultimately, they lost 31-7 in blowout fashion.

Bears News: Kyle Monangai Off to Career Start in 2026

Getty Kyle Monangai is off to a career-best pace in 2026.

Monangai might be listed as the No. 2 running back behind Swift on the Bears’ depth chart, but the Bears touted the third-best rushing offense in the NFL last season because of the balance they found splitting carries between them.

Monangai is also more than just a reliever and change-of-pace option for Swift. He rushed for at least 100 yards in two of his first four games to start the 2026 season, including a dominant 146-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 4.

Through four games, Monangai has 60 carries for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Even if he misses another week with his injuries, he should have no problem blowing past his rookie production (783 yards, five scores) if he holds his pace.

Until he returns, though, the Bears must find another way to pound the rock.