Caleb Williams Very Likely to Play Week 6 After Ben Johnson Update

The Chicago Bears are not practicing on Wednesday as they prepare for two games in five days at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and then against the New England Patriots the following Thursday.

Despite that, the team are preparing estimated injury reports as they conduct walk-throughs, and what each player’s participation would have likely been had the Bears practiced.

And one name on the report stands out above all others, quarterback Caleb Williams.

The franchise QB has been out since suffering a grade two hamstring pull against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, and after being listed as questionable in a surprise move last Friday was ultimately ruled inactive for the Packers game that saw both Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum see the field in the 31-7 routing.

Caleb Williams a ‘Full Participant’ on Estimated Injury Report

Per head coach Ben Johnson, who spoke to the media on Oct. 14, Williams will be ruled a “full participant” on the estimated injury report.

“Caleb Williams will be listed as a full participant on the injury report today. The Bears are conducting a walk thru, so the injury report is an estimation. Their first real practice is tomorrow.” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported on Wednesday during the press conference.

Caleb Williams Has a Very Good Chance to Play in Week 6

After Friday’s injury report, it seemed like there was going to be a decent chance of Williams suiting up against the Falcons this Sunday.

Now that he is a full participant (predicted) as early as Wednesday, having only participated in limited fashion one time (last Friday) since his injury, the signs are very much there for an imminent return for the former first overall pick back in 2024.

That does not inherently mean that his game status is set and stamped for the weekend, but fully practicing as early as Wednesday would imply that most likely only a true setback could stop him playing in Week 6.