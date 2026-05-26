Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon hasn’t lived up to his three-year, $40 million extension that he signed back in April 2025, and it’s due to injury.

Gordon, 26, missed 14 games in 2025 with two stints on injured reserve, dealing with groin, hamstring, and calf injuries that initially sidelined him all the way back in August.

Fast forward to OTAs, and Gordon is still on the sideline dealing with a soft-tissue injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “Nickel cornerbacks coach Cannon Matthews declined to speculate whether Gordon could get on the field before the Bears reach their break,” Biggs wrote.

It’s an unfortunate situation with Gordon, but Biggs painted a harsh reality if he has another injury-riddled season in 2026.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon Hit With Harsh Reality Ahead of Pivotal Season

Appearing on 104.3 The Score, Biggs provided more context on Kyler Gordon’s situation and how he could be on the chopping block if he were to miss a good amount of time due to injury, especially with no guaranteed money after this season.

“It was such a never-ending problem a year ago,” Biggs said. “He had a three-pack of injuries. He had the groin, he had the hamstring, he had the calf. It sort of all snowballed on him, and it after he got paid. So here’s how it sets up. We should not overreact in May to these situations, but we should take note of them. …Gordon got a 40 million dollar extension that made him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the league at the time. All the guaranteed money in that deal was about $21 million. It’s up after the end of this season. So, if you want to see the rest of that money in the contract, you’ve got to show that your availability is one of your best abilities. If he has another injury-wrecked season, I don’t see how they can bring him back with no more guarantees left in his deal.”

Gordon was such an amazing player before all the injuries. That’s why the Bears were comfortable making him the highest-paid slot CB in the NFL. The hope is he’s able to shake off all these injuries and return to the dynamic playmaker everyone has grown to love.

But the reality is that multiple injuries, especially soft-tissue injuries, are hard to come back from. With Gordon having no guaranteed money after next season, he could be on the chopping block.

Other Cornerbacks That Must Prove Their Worth

Kyler Gordon isn’t the only corner that the Bears want to see more from. Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, both starting CBs, are entering a pivotal season.

Johnson appeared in just seven regular-season games and needs to prove he can return to his All-Pro form. As for Stevenson, he’s had an up-and-down tenure since being drafted in the second round back in 2023. He’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and with the Bears drafting Malik Muhammad in the fourth round, Chicago could let Stevenson walk and have Muhammad take over at CB.

General manager Ryan Poles let Nahshon Wright leave, who made the Pro Bowl in 2025. The Bears should have no problem letting Stevenson walk if he doesn’t step up his game.

“Whoever is here, man, we’re going to coach the heck out of them,” Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris said. “The guys in the room that are in there right now are doing an excellent job. They’re bonding and the chemistry is forming.”