Bears Locker Room Sends Crystal Clear Kyler Gordon Message

The future between the Chicago Bears and cornerback Kyler Gordon has been a question mark since surprising comments from general manager Ryan Poles ahead of the season opener, but there is no ambiguity around Gordon’s status when it comes to his fellow players.

Speaking with 104.3 The Score on Thursday, September 17, Herb Howard said that the locker room is unified in its support of Gordon and eagerly awaiting his return — potentially as soon as Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“There is not a single person in that locker room 1) who doesn’t love Kyler Gordon as a teammate and 2) who does not think he’s coming back to play football for this team,” Howard said. “They talk about ‘when he comes back.'”

Bears Have Reason for Optimism Around Kyler Gordon’s Health for First Time in Months

Gordon is the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the NFL at $40 million over three years, a deal that started officially this season.

He missed all but three games in 2025 due to a series of soft tissue injuries, which also sidelined him for the entirety of training camp and the preseason this summer. The Bears put Gordon on the injured reserve list (IR) to begin the year, which means he must miss at least the first four contests.

Gordon is currently rehabilitating a calf injury that has plagued him for months, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network offered an optimistic update on September 8.

“#Bears standout CB Kyler Gordon, who is on IR with a calf injury, is away from the team working with his own trainer to accelerate recovery, sources say,” Rapoport reported on X. “The plan is for Gordon to return a few weeks into the season and begin practicing shortly thereafter. Some optimism here.”

Ryan Poles Indicated Relationship Between Bears, Kyler Gordon Might Be Over During Preseason Press Conference

Circumstances between Gordon and the franchise felt much more dire earlier in September, when Poles said flatly that he was unsure if the cornerback would ever play another snap for the Bears.

“Anytime you have an injury and you’re coming back from something, there’s discomfort you have to push through. And that’s what it comes down to,” Poles told reporters. “So we haven’t been able to get over that hump and we’re not progressing as fast as we’d like. That’s really all I have to say about that.”

Media members then asked the GM if he expected the 26-year-old Gordon to ever suit up for Chicago again.

“I don’t know,” Poles replied. “I would hope so.”

The tone of the situation has changed significantly since then, at least via third-party reporting from insiders like Rapoport. Meanwhile, Howard’s report on Thursday indicates that Gordon never lost the locker room, which is a good omen with regards to his future in Chicago.

The Bears play the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 20, a game in which Gordon will not play a part.