Bears Make Heartbreaking Call on Kyler Gordon Amid Injury Concerns

The Chicago Bears did not cut Kyler Gordon from the team, but the news of the franchise’s decision on the injury-plagued cornerback offers little optimism for fans hoping he might make his way back onto the field sooner than later.

Chicago announced its 53-man roster on Sunday, August 30 as part of the NFL’s league-wide cutdown day. Along with that announcement, the Bears noted three players it is sending to the physically unable to perform [PUP] list, which means they will miss at least the first four games of the 2026 regular season.

Among those players were Gordon, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive lineman Shemar Turner, per the team’s official website.

Gordon, who inked a three-year extension worth $40 million ahead of the 2025 campaign that kicks in this season, played in just three contests during the last campaign due to lingering soft-tissue injuries.

Similar issues kept him sidelined all offseason long, through training camp and the preseason, and will now cost him at least the first 25 percent of the upcoming campaign.

Tensions Between Bears Brass, Kyler Gordon Rising as Season Nears

Bears head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have not kept secret their frustrations with Gordon’s prolonged injury absence.

While Johnson has resorted to one- and two-word answers regarding Gordon’s health, Poles elaborated a bit more during a press conference on July 28.

“Obviously, he’s frustrated,” Poles said of Gordon. “We’re frustrated. Everybody here is putting their time and effort into getting him back.”

However, Matt Spiegel of The Score reported a little more than a week ago that things have kicked up a notch between Gordon and Bears brass, referring to the conflict as a “standoff.”

“I had some of this info weeks ago, and now it’s become a little more obvious and trickling out,” Spiegel said. “There’s like a standoff here where they think Kyler should be further along than he is. And there is a legit question going on from the coaches’ perspective: ‘Does he really want to play? Does he really want to battle through it?’ And that’s some scary stuff.”

Bears May Turn to Malik Muhammad, Clark Phillips III to Start in Kyler Gordon’s Place

Fourth-round rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad appears the favorite to serve as the defense’s starting nickel cornerback in Gordon’s place. However, he could face competition for that role following a trade Chicago made on Sunday.

The Bears flipped defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick.

Phillips is a three-year veteran who missed all but one game last season due to a torn triceps. However, he has appeared in 28 games and made seven starts, rendering him far more experienced than Muhammad.

But with all of the injuries plaguing the Bears’ secondary, including an ongoing arm issue for CB1 Jaylon Johnson and some on and off problems for CB2 Tyrique Stevenson, it could end up that both Muhammad and Phillips must play meaningful roles for the defense from Week 1 on.

Chicago also cut CB Terell Smith on Sunday, a former fifth-round pick of the team in 2023.