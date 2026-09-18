Bears Get Intriguing Kyler Murray Update Ahead of Vikings Showdown

The Chicago Bears know that the creativity of Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the raw talent of wide receiver Justin Jefferson are serious concerns with which the team must contend at Soldier Field this coming Sunday, while the single greatest unknown remains who will start at quarterback for the purple and gold.

Conventional wisdom says it will be Carson Wentz, the Vikings backup QB who stepped in after starter Kyler Murray sustained a concussion in the first quarter of Minnesota’s season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. However, Murray continues progressing through the NFL’s mandatory protocol and has a chance to play two days from now in the Windy City.

“Per sources: Kyler Murray continues to progress through concussion protocol. Did more in practice Thursday than Wednesday,” Dan Graziano of ESPN reported via X on Friday, September 18. “Once he is cleared, Vikings will decide whether to start him Sunday or play it safe by holding him out a week. Carson Wentz would start if Murray doesn’t.”

Unclear if Bears Better Off Against Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz

Which quarterback provides a more favorable matchup for the Bears is hard to say.

Murray has probably had a slightly better career than Wentz and entered this season as the Vikings’ starter, which indicates that Minnesota believes Murray gives its offense a higher ceiling.

That said, Murray did not look good in his Minnesota debut — as brief as it was. He threw an interception on his first pass attempt and the offense was stagnant for three drives before he exited the contest.

Wentz was not a world beater upon his entrance to the game, but he did finish the afternoon with 133 yards and three TDs. He has a clear chemistry with Jefferson and has now appeared in six of the Vikings’ last 16 regular season games, starting five of those.

Wentz has more experience in head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense and more familiarity with the personnel. He may also be a more natural fit for what O’Connell likes to do, but Wentz does not have the mobility that a healthy Murray can offer.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Gearing Up for High-Stakes Chess Match Against Brian Flores, Vikings Defense

Chicago is a 4.5-point home favorite as of Friday afternoon, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in large part because of the offensive display the team put on during its 59-37 road victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

That said, Bears head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams each recognize the talent of Minnesota’s defense, both on the field and the sideline (coaching staff), which they acknowledged plainly during media sessions this week.

“It’s a game-plan defense, he’s gonna game plan from first snap to last snap. Coach calls this ‘mental war’ when you go against [Flores],” Williams said. “Bad things are gonna happen. You’ve got to be able to fight back and stay steady. That’s one of the biggest things is not allowing his defense and all of that to fluster you and get in your mind.”